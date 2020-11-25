Commerce coach Michael Brown said this past Friday that his team would celebrate its region title win for 48 hours and then turn its attention to its first-round playoff opponent.
The problem was figuring out who that opening-round foe would be.
Due to issues with COVID-19, a carousel of Region 5-A Public teams emerged as potential opponents before it was finally determined that Manchester (4-6) would be Commerce’s first-round draw. The Tigers host play the No. 4-seeded Blue Devils Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Ray Lamb Stadium.
“It’s just kind of amazing to me to see a team like Manchester and to think that these guys are a four seed,” Brown said. “They’re really an impressive football team.”
Manchester, which went 10-3 a year ago, is a tradition-rich program with 552 wins all-time, one state title (1997) and 12 region championships.
Commerce initially expected to face Marion County out of Region 5-A Public, but the Eagles backed out of the state playoffs due to COVID-19 issues. That slid fifth-place Manchester into the No. 4 spot.
That was until No. 3 seed Taylor County indicated it would opt out of the playoffs due to COVID issues, pushing Manchester up one spot to No. 3 and Schley County into the No. 4 spot.
Commerce began preparations for Schley County over the weekend, only to find out that Taylor County had decided to play after all, pushing Manchester back down to the No. 4 spot.
“It’s been like everything else in 2020,” Brown said. “It’s been a mess.”
Brown called the musical chairs of potential opponents “tough.”
“I don’t think people realize how much is involved in game planning," he said.
It’s all left Commerce behind in its preparations for what Brown expects to be “an extremely tough” first-round draw with the Blue Devils.
“First of all, they’re a program that has tradition,” Brown said. “I tell you, they are very talented. They’ve got a really good quarterback that can throw the ball, and he’s got some very big and talented and fast receivers to throw to.”
The quarterback Brown referred to is Cam Long, who has passed for 1,509 yards and 17 touchdowns. Five Blue Devil receivers have at least 100 yards receiving with sophomore Zyjuan Gray (15 catches 318 yards) leading the way.
“They like to stretch the field vertically, and they do a good job of completing long passes for touchdowns,” Brown said. “Defensively, they’re big and they’re fast and athletic. So, we’re going to have our hands full.”
Commerce enters this game looking to focus its attention forward following a 17-7 win over Lincoln County last week that earned the Tigers their first region title since 2003.
“We talked to today about that,” Brown said. “As high as we were (last) Friday night after winning a region championship, if we can’t come back and go back to work and prepare and focus on Manchester, we’ll be lower than low on Friday night.”
Brown added that football “is a very fair game.”
“It will meet you where you are,” Brown said. “If we allow pride to seep into our program and seep into our team then we will be humbled.”
Entering Game 11, the coach said it is his job to instill that message to his team that “there are no more easy games.”
“It’s tough from this point on,” he said.
Brown also said his team must play with much more attention to detail than it did against Lincoln County. Though not lacking for effort, the Tigers did not play cleanly during key moments, he said.
“There’s plenty to work on,” Brown said, “and there will be for the remainder of our journey. The task for us as coaches is to keep these kids focused on improvement, even in the playoffs.”
At the same time, Brown is plenty thankful to be in this position with his team, which is 9-1 and ranked No. 4 in Class A Public. He called Thanksgiving week “probably my favorite week of the year.”
“We’re just thankful to be in this position and have the chance to play in the playoffs and having a very successful season behind us, we hope we can continue our journey beyond Friday night,” Brown said.
