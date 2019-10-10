After having another bye week, the Commerce Tigers return to the field, but they will be on the road when they hit the gridiron.
The Tigers (4-1) heads to Lakeview Academy (0-4). In their last action, the Tigers defeated Madison County 42-14. Lakeview Academy lost its last game 42-7 to Hebron Christian.
Commerce head coach Michael Brown called Lakeview Academy a "well-coached football team."
"Coach (Matthew) Gruhn does a tremendous up there," Brown said. "They're running some option out of the gun. They do a good job with their schemes. They can throw the ball as well. They've got some really good stuff on offense that will challenge us in terms of responsibility.
"Defensively, the kids play hard, run to the ball well, so just a well-coached football team."
Commerce leads the all-time series 7-0. This season, the Tigers' offense is averaging 41 points per game. Lakeview's defense is giving up 36 points per game.
The Tigers' defense has only allowed 20 or more points one time this season (Hart County). The defense is giving up 17.4 points per game. Lakeview's offense is averaging 13.5 points per game.
In their last game, the Tigers had 363 rushing yards vs. Madison County. Sam Roach had 112 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Tyelon Brock had 116 rushing yards and one touchdown.
During the team's second bye week, Commerce also had its fall break. Brown said it was "challenging" in terms of being able to get all the players together; however, they did take time away, which he though was a good thing.
"It is behind us now, and we've got a long haul ahead of us," Brown said. "Hopefully the kids are rested and ready to go back to work."
Lakeview is the sixth game, which is the start of the second half of the Tigers' schedule. Brown said his team is "making improvement" every week.
"They're working hard," he said. "As far as being coachable, they're a very coachable group of kids. That's the biggest plus for us right now. We're making improvements every week and hopefully we'll continue to do that."
But those improvements don't mean there aren't things that still can't be improved on.
"There's still plenty to work on on both sides of the ball and special teams. There will always be plenty to work on," Brown said. "But attitudes have been good, work ethic has been good, and I'm very pleased with where we are right now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.