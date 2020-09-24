There’s been a near 70-year gap between games, but two of northeast Georgia’s most noted football powers will cross paths again.
Commerce (2-1) will host Elbert County (1-1) Friday (Sept. 25) at 8 p.m. marking the first meeting between the programs since 1953. The last meeting was so long ago that Elbert County was known as Elberton High School back then.
The Blue Devis have 572 wins in program history (including their victories as Elberton High School) and a state championship to their credit. Commerce has 620 wins and two state titles in its history.
Beyond its football success, Elbert County is noted for its unique stadium, the venerable Granite Bowl, which the Tigers will visit in 2021. The Blue Devils also boast former UGA star and current Kansas City Chief Mecole Hardman as an alum.
“They carry a lot of tradition around with them and the players they’ve produced in the last five or six years, especially with Mecole at Georgia, people know who Elbert County is,” Commerce coach Michael Brown said. “They know who they are, and, of course the Granite Bowl is a famous stadium here in the state of Georgia, so there’s a lot of mystique and tradition with them as well.”
Brown said his Tigers will face a Blue Devil team loaded with speed, along with athleticism and size. Elbert County is quarterbacked by sophomore Christian Harris, who already holds offers from Arkansas and South Carolina as an athlete according to 247sports.com.
“They’ve got talent on that team,” Brown said. “They’ve got good players.”
With its collection of talent, Elbert County should offer a preview of the type of teams Commerce will face in region play and possibly the state playoffs.
“It does, in a lot of ways, hopefully prepare us for what we’re going to see in our region, and if we make it into the playoffs, what we’ll see in South Georgia,” Brown said. “So, that was part of the reason for scheduling Elbert County because we knew they would offer a good look at some of the teams that we play later on down the road.”
The Blue Devils are coached by Shannon Jarvis, who took over for Brad Waggoner after Waggoner spent just one season at Elbert County. Jarvis coached 15 years at Mill Creek High School before going to Elbert County. He has 103 coaching victories, two region titles and two state semifinals appearances on his résumé.
“They’re well-coached,” Brown said. “Coach Jarvis came in during this COVID mess, but he’s done a good job of getting his kids ready, and they’re buying into his system. It’s going to be another big challenge for us, and we know that.”
The Blue Devils operate out of the spread under Jarvis and will show multiple formations. Elbert County having speed at all positions “is probably the most concerning thing about their offense especially,” Brown said.
Elbert County is coming off a 23-7 loss to Hebron Christian Academy last week, while Commerce fell 24-7 to Class A Private No. 2-ranked Athens Academy. The Tigers were held to 67 total yards in the loss.
While Brown said the players lacked attention to detail at times and were sloppy with some fundamentals, the coach blamed himself for the loss. In fact, Brown was candid about what he believed his shortcomings were in the game.
“I think the biggest factor in the game, the bottom line is I didn’t have the kids ready to play,” Brown said. “I didn’t have a very good game plan. I didn’t have answers to some of the things that they had put in to defend our option game. That is the No. 1 factor in the way we played.”
“The reality is that it falls back on me, and I did a horrible job game planning and preparing our kids, and that was the biggest thing that the film showed,” Brown added.
The coach said Friday’s game will provide an opportunity to improve.
“We’re trying to get our kids better every week,” Brown said. “That’s been the goal, and I think for the most part, our kids have bought into it. There’s times when you think you’re making progress and then when you play a team like Athens Academy, you really get exposed in those areas that need strengthening. So, we’re kind of back to the drawing table this week.”
Brown added that he’s encouraging his team to take the long view of the season.
“That’s kind of the process of building a team, and if you’re doing that for 10 weeks, then you’ve got a chance in week 11,12 and 13 to maybe make a run,” Brown said.
