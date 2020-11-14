WASHINGTON — In a battle of highly-ranked Tigers, Commerce moved a step closer to staking its claim as top cats of the region.
The Commerce Tigers (8-1, 4-0 Region 8-A Public) shut out the Washington-Wilkes Tigers over the final two quarters, while Trey Huff scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 28-17 region road win on Friday (Nov. 13).
“I tell you what, that’s about as good as I’ve been a part of,” Commerce coach Michael Brown said. “Our kids played their tail off. We made a lot of mistakes, but we were able to overcome those mistakes, and effort won the day.”
The win moves No. 4-ranked Commerce into sole possession of first-place in Region 8-A Public, though the Tigers must beat Lincoln County next week (Nov. 20, 8 p.m.) at home to win their first region title since 2003.
Commerce rushed for 317 yards Friday, led by Sammy Brown’s 99 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries, as the visiting Tigers notched their sixth-straight win. Huff finished with 62 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 14 attempts. Elijah Burns ran for 88 yards on 11 carries.
With Commerce trailing No. 8-ranked Washington-Wilkes 17-14 in the fourth quarter, Huff pushed into the end zone from two yards out to give the Tigers a 21-17 lead with 10:13 left in the game. Huff gave Commerce a two-possession lead with a 1-yard score — set up by his 19-yard run – with 5:14 left.
"Nobody in that locker room thought we were going to lose this game," Tiger senior Gray Holbrook said. "At halftime we were down, and we got in here and regrouped and knew what we had to do in the second half, and we did it. I couldn't be more proud of my team."
Commerce had surrendered all 17 of Washington-Wilkes' points in the second-quarter as the Tigers saw a 14-0 lead vanish.
Washington-Wilkes had all the momentum in the third quarter with the lead and ball inside Commerce’s 35, but the Tigers’ defense and special teams helped turn the game.
First, Holbrook jarred the ball loose from a Washington-Wilkes ball carrier, forcing a drive-stopping turnover. Bo Childers later pinned Washington-Wilkes on its own 3 with a well-placed punt. The Tiger defense responded with a three-and-out, keyed by a third-down pass break-up from Creed Dunbar. The resulting punt set up Commerce in prime field position at Washington-Wilkes’ 46. The Tigers scored the go-ahead touchdown seven plays later on Huff’s 2-yard run.
Commerce’s defense then forced another three-and-out — with Dreylan Martin breaking up a third-down pass — and the Tigers put the game away with an eight-play scoring drive, capped by Huff’s 1-yard score.
While Commerce was strong late, it was also impressive early on.
The Tigers led 14-0 early in the second quarter after a 10-yard touchdown from Sammy Brown in the first quarter and a 2-yard touchdown run from Huff early in the second quarter.
But Washington-Wilkes answered with its run of 17 straight points, starting with a 41-yard touchdown run from Corey Danner, followed by a 3-yard scoring run from Dalen Cobb on a quarterback keeper. Washington-Wilkes then grabbed the lead at the half after forcing a Tiger turnover with 58 seconds left and driving 39 yards for a 21-yard Eduardo Sandoval field goal as time expired.
But those were the final points Washington-Wilkes would score.
"We just felt like we had relaxed there before the half," Brown said. "We played a quarter and a half of really good football, and then we just relaxed. We challenged our guys at halftime to come out and fight like their life's on the line, and they did."
Check back later for more on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.