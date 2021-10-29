Two nights before Halloween, Commerce’s running game showed just how scary it can be.
The Tigers’ ground attack mauled seventh-ranked Washington-Wilkes to the tune of 392 yards as Commerce pulled off a 31-20 upset victory Friday at home. The Tigers (6-3, 3-1 Region 8-A Public) will play for the region title Nov. 5 at Lincoln County.
With the win, Commerce bounced back from a disappointing loss to Social Circle last week and scored a signature victory in its first year under coach Mark Hollars.
“This is a big win for our kids,” Hollars said. “You know, Year 1, when you come in, it’s always a challenge to build trust, and we needed a game like this to just kind of validate what we’ve been doing.
“We’ve been close. We’ve played really well, and we just find ways to self-destruct. And tonight, when it mattered most, we got it done, and I’m really proud of them.”
With the game tied 14-14 in the second quarter, Commerce reeled off 17-straight points to build a 31-14 fourth-quarter lead.
Freshman sensation Jaiden Daniels was sensational again, rushing 39 times for 228 yards and four touchdowns. His final touchdown of the night, a 3-yard score, gave the Tigers a commanding 17-point lead with 7:15 left in the game. Fullback Draylen Martin added 152 yards on 29 carries as Commerce out rushed Washington-Wilkes 392-78.
The Tigers, a 17-point underdog according to Georgia High School Football Daily, controlled the ball all night, running 73 plays to Washington-Wilkes’ 30. Meanwhile, Commerce's defense held Washington-Wilkes’ talented offense to 246 yards.
Check back later for more on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.