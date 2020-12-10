Commerce hopes the third postseason pairing is the charm against powerhouse Irwin County.
After two playoff misses against the Indians in the last six years, No. 4-ranked Commerce (11-1) hosts the No. 5-ranked Indians (9-3) in the quarterfinals Friday (Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.).
The Tigers lost to Irwin County in the semifinals, 28-7, in 2014, and came up just short against the Indians in the quarterfinals in 2018, losing 26-23.
“They’ve always had really, really impressive skill players, and always have really big linemen as well,” Tiger coach Michael Brown said. “From a talent perspective, they’re as good as anyone we’ll see in Class A.”
Brown also said this is a well-coached outfit coming into Ray Lamb Stadium.
“They’re a very disciplined group,” Brown said. “They just don’t make a lot of mistakes.”
And that's translated into a lot of wins for the south Georgia school — and a championship.
Irwin County won the Class A-Public title last year with a 13-0 record in the final season under late Buddy Nobles, who passed away in January of 2020. Casey Soliday has taken over and guides an Indian program that has played for a state title five out of the last six years, including 2019’s championship run.
“It’s a team that’s got a lot of tradition,” Brown said. “They know how to win, and like I said, just a very talented group.”
Due to winning the GHSA’s universal coin flip, Commerce — which has its highest win total in a season since 2006 — earned hosting rights to this game, marking the first time since 2014 a quarterfinals game will be played at Ray Lamb Stadium. That means a four-hour bus ride awaits Irwin County instead of Commerce.
“It’s a plus,” Brown said. “Just planning the trip takes a tremendous amount of time, lining up buses and lining up places stop and places to eat. It’s time consuming just making sure you have those things in order.”
While being rid of travel headaches is certainly a benefit, Brown doesn’t see playing at home as an overwhelming factor.
“By the time you reach the quarters, the game’s got to be played, whether it’s here or there,” he said.
Irwin County will bring with it a Wing-T offense that’s incorporated more spread concepts this season. Sophomore quarterback Cody Soliday has thrown for 1,409 yards and 18 touchdowns against only five interceptions.
“That’s a little bit different than what we’ve seen from them in the past,” Brown said. “They haven’t seen a big throwing team. They’ve been kind of a traditional Wing-T team, but they’ve mixed in some spread concepts and it makes it even tougher to defend them.”
Brown said Soliday has a good arm and makes good decision while throwing to good receivers.
But Irwin County still runs the ball very well in its newer-look offense, featuring running backs Kamran Ward, Donivan Thomas, Garland Benyard and Gabriel Benyard. All had at least 230 yards rushing on the year according to stats posted for the Indians’ first 11 games.
“No doubt, the best running back groups that we’ve seen all year,” Brown said.
Ward is the leader of that group with 665 yards — at an average of eight yards per carry — through the first 11 games. Brown called Ward “outstanding."
Meanwhile, the Indians have a multi-talented weapon in Gabriel Benyard. In addition to being one of Irwin County’s top running backs (352 yards on just 42 carries in the first 11 games), he’s also the Indians’ top receiving target. He’s caught 22 passes this season for 570 yards (25.9 yards per catch) and six touchdowns.
“If they put the ball any where in the vicinity, he’s going to make a catch on it,” Brown said.
Benyard, who doubles as a corner back, is also one of Irwin County’s best defensive players. Brown remembers Benyard coming halfway across the field to intercept a pass in Commerce’s 2018 matchup with Irwin County.
“He is a talented kid,” Brown said.
Ward, a linebacker, and Garland Benyard, a hybrid outside linebacker, are also among the Indians’ best defensive players.
Facing one of the best teams in the state leaves little margin for error for Commerce Friday.
“The message (to the team) is if you’re playing the best, you’ve got to give your best,” Brown said. “We’re going to have to have our best effort, our best execution. To beat a team like Irwin County, you’ve got to have some things go your way as well.”
“It’s exciting,” Brown added, “That’s the way the playoffs should be … I know they’ll be ready to play. It ought to be an exciting game.”
To that end, the coach hopes Commerce’s fans will fill as many seats as allowed in Ray Lamb Stadium under COVID-19 protocol.
“I’d love to see as many fans as we can get in this stadium with the COVID restrictions come,” Brown said. “It’s been a good year, and our kids have worked hard, and hopefully the community will show up and support these kids on Friday night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.