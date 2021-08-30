JASPER – The rebuilding Commerce Tigers were no match for the Pickens Dragons on Friday (August 27).
Commerce (1-1, 0-0 Region 8-A Public) lost to Pickens 37-8 on the road. Dreylan Martin scored his squad’s only touchdown of the game, a 41-yard run in the third quarter. Martin finished the game with 74 yards on 21 carries. Jaiden Daniels added a two-point conversion which cut the score to 23-8.
Pickens (10, 0-0 Region 7-AAAA) was a last-minute replacement on Commerce’s schedule. The Tigers were originally scheduled to play Union County from Region 8-AA, but a COVID-19 situation forced Union to cancel.
Commerce hosts long-time Region 8-A rival Athens Academy this Friday (September 3).
