COMMERCE – Commerce High School football isn’t exactly known for big plays in the passing game, quarterback Trey Garnto didn’t let that stop him Friday (Oct. 15) night against Franklin County.
On the Tigers’ third play of the game, Garnto hit a wide-open Cohen Thomason for a 65-yard touchdown pass. The Commerce offense continued to role en route to a 30-0 victory over the Lions. Garnto finished the game 4-of-8 passing with 134 yards, including another long pass to Thomason who finished with 96 receiving yards.
“I thought Trey Garnto did a nice job of being patient and finding the open receiver,” said head coach Mark Hollars. “Kids did a great job running routes and getting open and making plays. Cohen Thomason had some big catches tonight.
“Always in the passing game, you have to protect. That’s something we take a lot of pride in, protecting our quarterback. I thought it was execution from all those phases. We did a lot of good things tonight.”
Commerce (5-2, 2-0 Region 8-A Public) still played its typical brand of football. Six different Tigers combined for 346 rushing yards. Jaiden Daniels led the way with 132 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns, he also had one catch for nine yards. Malachi Shockey had 111 yards on 13 carries. Jacari Huff closed the game with 43 yards on seven carries. Overall, Commerce accumulated 480 yards of total offense.
After the opening touchdown gave Commerce a 6-0 lead three minutes into the game, Daniels ended the first quarter with a two-yard trot into the end zone to put the Tigers ahead 13-0 with 1:50 left in the first quarter. The drive also featured a 29-yard pass to Jackson Morris on fourth and long at the Lions’ 44-yard line.
Ivy Tolbert ended the first half with a 21-yard field goal to extend the Tigers’ lead to 16-0. Her kick was set up by a 31-yard pass to Thomason and a 52-yard run by Shockey. The drive totaled 89 yards.
Commerce started the second half with a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive which consumed nearly six minutes. Daniels ended the drive with a physical six-yard run where he bounced and spun off a couple of defenders. Commerce lead 23-0 with 6:09 left in the third quarter.
Daniels added one more touchdown before the quarter ended when he broke free for a 52-yard run, extending the lead to 30-0.
“We’ve rushed the ball pretty well the last three weeks.,” Hollars said. “We’ve gone for over 400 yards two weeks in a row. People are going to come up and load the box, you have to be able to make plays when they do that. I thought our kids did that pretty well tonight.”
The defense was just as impressive. Franklin County only gained 29 yards and ended the first half with -4 yards. The Lions had just 27 plays on offense and earned just one first down. They also lost a fumble deep in Tiger territory.
“I’m really proud of the defense,” Hollars said. “The defensive staff has done a great job. The kids are getting better each week with what we’re trying to do. We said this at the beginning of the year, year one is always a challenge and it takes time to build relationships. It takes time to build trust. And it takes time to learn the scheme and actually know how to run it and get good at it.
“We’re not even there yet but it’s food to see this./ We said by region play we wanted to get better and we needed some of these kids to grow up. We have a lot of kids who are stepping up. I’m just proud of the kids and how they’re playing for each other. That’s really what this is all about. Commerce football is about team football, it’s about complimentary football. I think that’s the thing I’m most pleased with. We’re playing for each other right now.”
Commerce resumes Region 8-A Public play next Friday (Oct. 22) at home against Social Circle (3-4, 4-2 Region 8-A Public). The Redskins enter Commerce with a two-game losing streak, but they nearly upset Lincoln County on Friday (Oct. 15).
