Chalk it up to a post-Thanksgiving turkey malaise, but Commerce coach Michael Brown said he didn’t witness the sharpest effort from his team Friday night.
But it was good enough for a first-round win.
After being held off the scoreboard for nearly the entire first quarter, Commerce (10-1) built a 24-0 halftime lead and rolled to a 52-20 playoff victory over visiting Manchester (4-7) at Ray Lamb Stadium. The Tigers will host Gordon Lee next Friday (Dec. 4) in Round 2.
“It was kind of hard to get ready for this game, being Thanksgiving week and not being in a routine,” Brown said. “Typically, Thanksgiving week, you’re in the quarterfinals. Being the first round of the playoffs, I just felt like we didn’t play our best tonight, and the kids know it. I don’t have to tell them that.
“We just came out flat in a lot of areas,” Brown added. “And I think once we see the film, the kids are going to see. We’ll come back and work on, really preparation, making sure we’re mentally and emotionally prepared to play a football game.”
The Tigers rushed for 303 yards in their eighth-straight win, led by Sammy Brown’s 122 yards on 13 carries, which pushed him past the 1,000-yard mark in his freshman season. Dreylan Martin added 59 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns. Trey Huff, Elijah Burns and Michael Sherman each found the end zone once as the Tigers posted their second-highest point total of the year.
Huff also threw a touchdown pass to Shawn Cunningham in the fourth quarter, and Gray Holbrook covered a ball fumbled by Manchester’s punter — after the ball was snapped over his head — in the end zone for Commerce’s final score of the night.
But while the Tigers' offense ended up with plenty of highlights, it came up empty on its first two possessions to start the game, failing to net a first down. Commerce turned the ball over on downs on its initial offensive series.
“We started off slow and just had some mistakes again,” Brown said. “Once we got going, I thought we did good enough. We can play better … I’ve already seen most of the film standing on the sidelines. There’s a lot of things we did tonight that we hadn’t done all year. Just mistakes we’re making. Again, when you see that many kids doing that, most of the time they’re not emotionally ready to play the game.”
Commerce shook off its slow start with a 3-yard touchdown run by Huff with just four seconds left in the first quarter. On the first play of the Tigers' next possession, Burns burst up the middle for a 33-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. The lead grew to 21-0 when Sherman scored on a 1-yard run at the 2:42 mark in the second quarter. Eryck Diaz moved the score to 24-0 with a 44-yard field goal with 43 seconds remaining before halftime.
The 44-yard kick was the second longest in school history. Diaz was also 7-of-7 on PATs on the night.
“He had a heck of a night,” Brown said. “I’m glad he got the opportunity for that long kick because he’s capable of more.”
Manchester got on the board out of the gate in the second half, recovering an onside kick and getting a 19-yard touchdown pass from Michael Underwood to Trey Hollis.
Commerce answered with a 1-yard touchdown run from Martin, but Manchester responded with a 66-yard touchdown run from Waddarius Steed, bringing the score to 31-12.
Martin scored again, this time on an 11-yard toss sweep early in the fourth quarter. Manchester added one more score, a 17-yard strike from Underwood to Zae Marshall. The Blue Devils tacked on a two-point conversion to cut the Tigers’ lead to 38-20.
But Commerce closed out the game with Huff’s 14-yard pass to a wide-open Cunningham in the end zone and then its special teams’ score to win convincingly.
“A win is a win in the playoffs,” Brown said. “And we’re going to celebrate this win, even though it was kind of sloppy. We’re going to celebrate it just like we would any win. We get to play another week, so I think our kids will be excited about that.”
The Tigers move on to face a 10-1 Gordon Lee team in the second round of the playoffs.
“We’ve got a tough opponent next week in Gordon Lee, and I think they (the players) know we’ve got to play a lot better than this to get an additional week,” Brown said.
