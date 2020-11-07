SOCIAL CIRCLE — Commerce scored every time it had the ball Friday night — save for running out the clock on its final possession — but coach Michael Brown found the overall body of work in his team’s 48-22 win at Social Circle lacking.
“Not pleased with very much tonight,” Brown said. “I thought it was a very, very sloppy game, and that falls on my shoulders. It’s my fault. I didn’t have these kids ready to play.”
The eighth-year coach said he sensed during the week leading into the game with Social Circle (2-6) "that we were maybe overlooking these guys.”
“I told them from the get-go that this is a good football team,” Brown said. “This is a football team that’s playing with confidence. They’re well coached. They’re playing hard, and we were just not ready to play, and that’s my fault.”
Nevertheless, Commerce (7-1, 4-0 Region 8-A Public) built a 26-0 halftime lead over the Redskins and then put up 22 more points in the second half, including a 34-yard touchdown pass from Trey Huff to Shawn Cunningham on fourth-and-seven with just under five minutes left for the final margin of victory.
Commerce totaled 374 yard rushing, while Huff was perfect in the passing game. The sophomore went 3-for-3 for 113 yards with a 35-yard third-quarter touchdown pass to Tyelon Brock along with his scoring strike to Cunningham. Huff also hit Jake Frates for a 45-yard completion to set up another touchdown. Huff also scored with a 7-yard touchdown run for the game’s first points.
Michael Sherman, who has been more of a blocker in the Tigers’ triple-option offense to this point, was Commerce’s biggest ground-gainer Friday, carrying the ball eight times for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Sherman scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a 4-yard touchdown run the third quarter.
“He ran the ball well, and I think he had over 100 yards tonight, so big night for him,” Brown said.
Freshman Sammy Brown had another big night, rushing for 131 yards on 12 attempts. That included one of the game’s biggest plays — a 51-yard touchdown jaunt late in the first half.
Tyelon Brock added 42 yards on five carries with a 5-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
Commerce bent but didn’t break on defense in the first half, but Social Circle began converting in the second half, scoring three times with touchdown runs of 2 yards and 20 yards from Amarion Russell and a 19-yard touchdown reception from Russell.
“They do a good job of what they do,” Brown said. “They’ve been moving the ball on everybody they’ve played all year.”
But Brown again pointed to his team’s emotional level in the game.
“The thing we stressed to our kids is once you get on the field, your emotional level is set,” he said. “There’s nothing you can do about your emotional preparedness once you get on this field. For whatever reason, we were not emotionally ready to play this game.”
“We’ve had good practices from a physical standpoint,” Brown added. “We were ready from a mental standpoint. But we were not emotionally ready to play this game, and that falls on me. I’ve got to go back and reassess what I’m saying to the kids. I always try to have a message for the kids during the week, and I had the wrong message this week obviously.”
Commerce found itself in the unusual position of going to for two points after each touchdown throughout the night as the Tigers were without place kicker Eryck Diaz. Brown said they found out during the day that they’d be without Diaz, “so we just kind of had to roll with it,” he said.
The Tigers now turn their attention to their biggest regular-season game to this point as they’ll play Washington-Wilkes (7-0) on Nov. 13, on the road. Both teams are unbeaten in region play. Washington-Wilkes beat Lincoln County 14-13 on Friday (Nov. 6).
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Brown said. “After tonight, we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
