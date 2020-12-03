Commerce plays on the opposite side of the state as Gordon Lee and has only faced the Trojans once before. But these two unfamiliar foes appear to be kindred spirits as far as their football philosophies are concerned.
“The look a lot like us to be honest,” Commerce coach Michael Brown said.
The Tigers will host Gordon Lee Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Round 2 of the Class A-Public state playoffs.
Commerce, with its triple-option offense, is averaging 319 yards a game on the ground. Gordon Lee, with its Wing-T offense, is averaging 355.2 yards rushing. Ninety percent of the Trojans’ 518 offensive plays this season have been running plays.
“It’s a systematic offense, kind of like ours,” Brown said. “I think they probably rely on the run about as much as we do, and they’re very, very effective with their play calling.”
Gordon Lee is just two points away from being undefeated, having lost only to region opponent Bowden (23-21).
“They’re a very disciplined football team,” Brown said. “They don’t make a lot of mistakes. They’re hard-nosed and physical. They play with great effort, and they’ve had a tremendous season this year, and really should probably be the region champs on that side.”
Brown said the Trojans had a chance to put between one and two more scores on the board in that region loss to Bowdon.
“It could have turned out differently,” he said. “This is a top-caliber team, and tough draw for the second-round.”
The Trojans’ backfield features one of the state’s top rushers, Cade Peterson, who has 1,711 yards rushing with 26 touchdowns. He’s averaging 10.8 yards per carry.
“The Peterson kid is as good as anybody we’ve seen this year,” Brown said. “He’s a big back. He can run. He’s hard to tackle. He’s something special. I’ve been very impressed watching him.”
But the Trojans have options beyond the prolific Peterson. Bo Rhudy has rushed for 913 yards this season, while Brody Cobb has added 468.
“They’ve got, really, three backs that can go,” Brown said.
Gordon Lee is stout on defense, too, where it’s allowing just 13.5 points per contest. Outside linebacker and defensive end Hayden Walker has recorded seven sacks this season. Penn Askew leads the team with 90 tackles.
“They play hard and do what they’re coached to do,” Brown said of the Trojans’ defense. “A lot of what you get production-wise on defense comes down to execution and effort, and they do that very well.”
Brown said he told his players that he wasn’t sure his squad has seen a team similar to this one in the 2020 campaign.
“They’re just very well-coached and they play together as a team and they’re unselfish in the way they play,” he said. “I’m very, very impressed with Gordon Lee.”
The Trojans are enjoying a resurgence under second-year coach Josh Groce. The team’s 10-1 record comes after a 4-6 mark last season and a 2-8 record before that. This is only the second winning season for the program since 2002.Gordon Lee is making its first playoff appearance since 2012.
Gordon Lee, which beat Commerce 16-14 in the first round of the 2007 playoffs, does have to make a 165-mile trip to Commerce, but Brown doesn’t see the Tigers having a major advantage with that.
“They’re playing equally as well on the road as they are at home,” he said. “Once you get to this point in the playoffs, you’ve got to play the game. It doesn’t matter where the site is, you’ve got to play the game.”
Meanwhile, Commerce enters this game hoping to stay healthy amid the number of rising COVID-19 cases locally (the county set a record of 45 confirmed cases in a single day on Thanksgiving).
“We’re taking extra precautions in terms of having the kids come and making sure they’re socially-distanced and limiting their time around each other,” Brown said. “So, we want to do everything we can to make sure we get a chance to play the games that we do have left.”
As of Monday (Nov. 30), Brown said his team had no positive cases and was in “pretty good shape” in regard to the number of COVID quarantines on the team.
