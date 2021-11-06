LINCOLNTON – Commerce went to Lincoln County on Friday (Nov. 5) with a chance to win the Region 8-A Public Championship. Instead, the Tigers returned home settling for fourth-place in the final standings.
Commerce (6-4, 3-2 Region 8-A Public) lost to the Red Devils 35-6 after Lincoln County (7-3, 4-1 Region 8-A Public) scored 28-unanswered points in the last three quarters. The Tigers will enter the Class A Public State Playoffs as a No. 4 seed and will play Region 6-A Public Champions Bowden on the road Saturday at 7:00.
Commerce and Lincoln County entered the game in a three-way tie with Washington-Wilkes for first place in the region. The beginning of the game lived up to its billing with both squads trading touchdown drives.
Lincoln County used the momentum from an early fourth-down conversion to go on a 78-yard touchdown drive. Quarterback Trey Huff ended the drive by converting another fourth down. He broke away from Commerce defenders at the line of scrimmage and scored from six yards out to give the Red Devils a 7-0 lead with 5:23 left in the first quarter.
Commerce responded with a 68-yard touchdown drive that lasted almost nine minutes. Jaiden Daniels finished the drive with a powerful four-yard run into the end zone. Lincoln County blocked the extra point, so Commerce still trailed 7-6 with 8:47 left in the second quarter.
The Tigers kept the momentum on its side by recovering a pooch kick at the Red Devils’ 29-yard line. However, Commerce failed to do anything with the field position and ultimately threw an incomplete pass on fourth down.
Lincoln County responded with a scoring drive expedited by a 62-yard pass from Huff. The bomb set up an 11-yard touchdown run, extending Lincoln County’s lead to 14-6 with 4:32 left in the second quarter. Trey Huff scored one more touchdown with his legs right before halftime to give Lincoln County a 21-6 lead at the break.
A great return by Daniels to start the fourth quarter gave Commerce great field position at its own 40-yard line. The Tigers capitalized by driving down to the goal line, but a fumble recovered by Lincoln County at the two-yard line ended the scoring threat early in the third quarter.
Commerce had another chance to cut into Lincoln County’s lead early in the fourth quarter after reaching the Red Devils’ 21-yard line. Unfortunately, an incomplete pass on fourth down ended another Commerce drive deep in opposing territory.
Lincoln County took the ball and momentum to go another touchdown drive, this one ending with a 39-yard run to extend the lead to 28-6 with 5:21 left in the game. Commerce quarterback Trey Garnto threw an interception on the Tigers’ next play, and Lincoln County reached the end zone one more time to bring its lead to 35-6.
