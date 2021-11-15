BOWDON – For the first time since 2017, the Commerce football team will not advance to the second round of the A Public State Playoffs. The Tigers’ season ended Saturday (Nov. 13) at Bowdon.
Commerce lost to the Red Devils 35-0 after missing opportunities to keep the game close early on. The Tigers had two first-half drives end deep in Bowdon territory. Instead of going into halftime tied with the Red Devils 14-14, Commerce trailed 14-0 at the break.
“All year we’ve moved the ball, we’ve just had a hard time scoring at times.” said first-year head coach Mark Hollars. “There’s been nights where we really put it together. Tonight, we moved the ball well in the first half. In the playoffs and against good teams, you have to finish and we didn’t.
“Give [Bowdon] credit, they’re a well-coached team, they’re a good football team. We just missed on some opportunities. The kids came out and gave everything they had. That’s all I can ask.”
Commerce (6-5, 3-2 Region 8-A Public) went backward on its first drive and Bowdon (10-1, 5-0 Region 6-A Public) claimed the momentum with a 51-yard drive culminating with a quarterback sneak into the end zone. The Red Devils led 7-0 with 6:34 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers responded with a steady 16-play drive to reach Bowdon’s 20-yard line. However, the drive ended when the Red Devils’ defense stopped Jaiden Daniels in the backfield on fourth down. Bowdon took advantage six plays later with a 40-yard touchdown pass down the home sideline to extend its lead to 14-0 with 8:45 left in the second quarter.
Commerce went three-and-out on its next possession and Bowdon drove downfield with intentions of taking a three-score lead into halftime. Instead, the Tigers’ defense forced the Red Devils’ off the field with a fourth-down stop of their own at Commerce’s 16-yard line.
Daniels and co. went back on the offensive and moved deep into Red Devil territory when Trey Garnto hit Dreylan Martin for a 27-yard pass. However, Commerce ran out of time after reaching the 18-yard line and had to attempt a 35-yard field goal. Ivey Tolbert’s kick fell short of the crossbar and the Tigers entered halftime trailing 14-0.
Bowdon started the second half with a 42-yard pass deep into Commerce territory, and it reached the end zone again four plays later on another quarterback sneak. The Red Devils led 21-0 with 9:09 left in the third quarter.
Commerce came up short in Bowman territory for the third time on its next possession. This time the Tigers’ were stopped on fourth down at the 43-yard line. The Red Devils marched downfield again and scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass. The score was 28-0 with 2:39 left in the third quarter.
Bowdon’s final touchdown came on a 75-yard pass with 41 seconds left in the third quarter to extend its lead to 35-0. Commerce went on one more drive to get points on the board, but an incomplete pass on fourth down meant a fourth trip to Bowdon territory without any points.
Hollars didn’t dwell on the final score after the game. Instead, he spent time consoling the seniors who had played their last game as a Tiger. Hollars, who wrapped up his first year as Commerce’s head coach, had nothing but praise for his first graduating class.
“It’s a great group of young men,” he said. “It’s always hard to change coaches for anybody. I went through it my senior year in basketball, I just left a group and it was hard on them. I give this group of seniors a lot of credit. They’re special leaders.
“When you come in May, you’re trying to forge relationships and build trust and that’s really hard to do. I give this senior class credit. They really bought into things. They hung in there through adversity. We had adversity early in the season and nobody panicked. The seniors led that way. They really bought in and believed, I’m really proud of all of them… I didn’t want it to end this way for them, but it does not diminish their accomplishments. They found a way to go compete for a region championship, that says a lot about them.”
Commerce came within one game of winning the Region 8-A Public Championship despite an upset loss to Social Circle in the middle of region play. The Tigers’ also overcame two early-season losses as it replaced a massive list of departures from the 2020 region title team.
Along the way, Hollars installed a new offense and put the ball in the hands of freshman Jaiden Daniels. Despite not starting until the middle of the season, Daniels ended the year with 1,327 yards with 13 scores. He rushed for 98 yards on 30 carries Saturday. Senior Dreylan Martin also eclipsed 1,000 yards in 2021, he rushed for 78 yards and added 33 receiving yards at Bowdon.
“You do what your kids can do,” Hollars said. “We came out here and tried to be a triple-option team. It just wasn’t the best fit for us. The kids handled that. We challenged them and they handled it well. We found an identity with this group and we were able to move the ball with them and compete for a region championship.
“You’re in this for way more than football. You’re trying to show young men how to become better people. I’m proud of these young men and how they handled adversity and how they stuck together. In life, there are going to be challenges. We wanted to show them how to handle those challenges and I think they did a great job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.