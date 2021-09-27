The Commerce football team revamped its offense and played well on defense to return to the win column Friday (Sept. 24) against Mount Paran Christian.
The Tigers won 20-13 behind the 193-yard performance of freshman runningback Jaiden Daniels. Four other Tigers had at least 5.3 yards per carry on at least three rushes in the victory. The catalyst of the offensive surge was the implementation of the I-formation into the playbook.
“We’re trying to do things that our kids do well,” said head coach Mark Hollars. “That’s really the button line. Our coaching staff is really pleased with the work ethic our kids have had. Our kids have worked very hard all year. We’re trying to put them in good positions where they can succeed. We’ve been tinkering around a little bit as we’ve got to know the kids and what their skillsets are.
“I thought [Daniels] ran hard. I thought there were some nice seams for him to run through. He’s the kind of young man that can make plays. You give him a little seam and he has the ability. He had a couple of big runs on that first drive. We got pinned down inside our five and he had a real nice stiff arm and a pretty big run. I think he’ll be the first to tell you that his teammates were blocking for him.”
The play Hollars mentioned was a 21-yard carry from Commerce’s (2-2, 0-0 Region 8-A Public) two-yard line. Daniels’ run set the tone for the rest of the drive as the Tigers’ moved 97 yards while Daniels and Dreylan Martin traded handoffs. Daniels ended the drive with a 35-yard touchdown run to put Commerce on top 7-0 in the first quarter.
Commerce was poised to add to its lead in the second quarter after driving from its own 10-yard line to midfield, but a fumble inside Moun Paran territory squandered the possession. The Eagles capitalized with a quick scoring drive capped off by a three-yard run. However, Mount Paran missed the extra point, preserving a 7-6 Commerce lead.
The Tigers managed to take that lead into the locker room with a goal-line stand to end the first half. The stand ended an eight-play, 49-yard drive in the closing minutes.
“We’re not where we want to be as far as stopping the run goes,” Hollars said of his defense. Commerce allowed 214 rushing yards against Mount Paran.
“We’re really not where we want to be, but I thought in the red zone we really played well. We had a goal-line stand that was outstanding. I like the fight and spirit of that group... We bend, but we haven't broken. At the end of the day, the most important stat for a defense is points. I think our defense takes a lot of pride in that."
The Tigers regained the momentum with a three-and-out to start the second half. They regained possession at the 50-yard line on a punt and went to work with a physical scoring drive in which Commerce ran 10 plays and only had play gain over seven yards. The drive ended when Kemani Horne scored from seven yards out. Commerce led 13-6 after the extra point attempt was blocked by Mount Paran.
The Eagles kept Commerce from pulling away by tying the game early in the fourth quarter with a 10-play, 52-yard drive of their own. Mount Paran scored with a 21-yard pass and converted the extra point try to knot the game at 13-13.
Commerce hit Mount Paran with a heavy dose of Malachi Shockey on its next possession to score the game-winning touchdown. Shockey carried the ball four times, picking up 26 yards and finishing with a four-yard touchdown run. Tolbert’s extra point kick was true, putting the Tigers back on top 20-13.
The Tiger defense hunkered down its next time out, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth down at the Commerce 43-yard line. The offense drained the remaining seconds off the clock to end the game with a victory.
Commerce opens Region 8-A Public play this Friday on the road at Greene County. This will be the Tigers’ first trip to Greensboro, but they’ve played Greene County two other times in the past. Commerce defeated the Tigers 35-0 in region 8-A Public play last year. In 1981, Commerce defeated Greene County at home to win the AA State Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.