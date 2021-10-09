HIAWASSEE – The Commerce football team is used to beating Towns County handily, so the beginning of Friday’s matchup was a shock to the Tigers’ system.
Once that shock subsided, Commerce executed its brand of football to the tune of 406 rushing yards to defeat the Indians 28-20. Freshman phenom Jaiden Daniels rushed for 201 yards on 23 carries, exceeding 200 yards for the second-straight game. Dreylan Martin rushed for 144 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns. Trey Garnto, Malachi Shockey and Jackson Morris combined for the other 66 yards on 14 attempts.
“I think we’ve figured out our identity in the last few weeks,” said head coach Mark Hollars. The Tigers ditched the flexbone offense three weeks ago in favor of an I-formation attack. The result is three straight wins and three straight 300-yard rushing nights.
“We’ve gone for over 300 three weeks in a row. The kids are blocking for each other, the backs are blocking for each other, the o-line is blocking. We’re doing a good job up there.”
The eight-point margin is the lowest of margin of victory in the 37-year history of the Commerce vs. Towns County series. The Tigers are now 26-0 all-time against the Indians.
This wasn’t a typical Towns County (4-3, 0-2 Region 8-A Public) team. The Indians entered the game with a program-best 4-2 record and are lead by one of the state’s best rushers, Kyle Oakes. The Indians entered the game with a lot of confidence and benefited from a lot of luck early on.
Dreylan Martin seemingly had Commerce (4-2, 2-0 Region 8-A Public) ahead just two minutes into the game, but an illegal formation penalty wiped the touchdown off the board. The Tigers’ eventually stalled and forced Towns County’s offense deep into its own territory with a good punt.
The Indians’ luck hadn’t run out yet. The Tigers defense had Towns County stopped for a three-and-out, and a fumble was the icing on the cake inside the red zone. However, the bounce went the Indians’ way and they turned the fumble into an 81-yard run. Morris forced the runner out of bounds 10 yards shy of the goal line, but Oakes scored on the next play and then scored a two-point conversion to put Towns County ahead 8-0 with 6:43 left in the first quarter.
Commerce responded by running Martin and Daniels down Towns County’s throats on its next possession. Martin had another long touchdown negated by an illegal formation penalty, but this time the Tigers kept moving and Martin eventually scored on a three-yard run. The Tigers trailed 8-7 with 11:28 left in the second quarter.
The Tigers took their first lead of the game five minutes later when Trey Garnto ended a 54-yard drive with a 13-yard trot into the end zone. Commerce lead 14-8 with 6:53 left in the second quarter.
However, Commerce couldn’t hold on to the lead thanks to a fumble at its own 19-yard line on its next possession. Towns County needed just four plays to get Oakes back into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown pass. The Indians nearly converted another two-point try, but the Commerce defense stopped the ball carrier mere inches from the goal line. The score tied the game at 14-14 going into halftime.
The second half belonged to Commerce after the Tigers stopped a fake punt at midfield. Three plays later, Dreylan Martin burst up the middle for a 34-yard touchdown sprint. Towns County blocked Ivy Tolbert’s point-after try, so Commerce led 20-14 with 7:07 left in the third quarter.
Commerce started at the 10-yard line its next time out, but Martin instantly flipped the field position with a 47-yard run. Daniels moved the Tigers closer to the goal line with runs of 15, 17 and seven yards, and Shockey finished the drive with a four-yard touchdown run. Morris ran through a big hole on a two-point try to extend the Tigers’ lead to 28-14 with 11:46 left in regulation.
“I was really proud of the kids in the second half,” Hollars said. “We had two big touchdowns called back again in the first half, it was tied 14-14. I liked the poise our kids showed in the second half. We didn’t have silly penalties, we got better in that area in the second half. To get this in a two-score lead in our favor was good to see.”
The Tigers struggled in closing time. They had a chance to score another touchdown to take a three-score lead, but another fumble and favorable bounce for Towns County set up another scoring drive for the Indians. Commerce led 28-20 with 1:30 left in regulation and prevented any more drama by recovering the onside kick to close the night.
“If we’re going to be where we want to be, we have to clean things up,” he said. “We have to do a better job at taking care of the football. Ball security has got to be our top priority, we just can’t turn the ball over and win the region championship. That’s something we’re going to hit really hard this week.
“We’re not going to win a region championship beating ourselves the way we are right now. We have to finish there at the end.”
Commerce takes a break from Region 8-A Public play next week to host Franklin County. This game was added to the Tigers’ schedule in place of the Athens Academy game originally scheduled for Sept. 3.
