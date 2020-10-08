Commerce has one more week before region play starts, and the Tigers hope to put it to good use.
The Tigers (3-1) travel to the other side of metro Atlanta Friday (Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.) to face Class A-Private Mt. Paran Christian (0-4).
“We’ve got a lot we want to hopefully see our kids improve on Friday night,” Commerce coach Michael Brown said. “The biggest is just execution. We’re still not where we need to be just from the perspective of executing our base plays on offense.”
Region play starts next week (Oct. 16) against Greene County.
“It gives us another opportunity to try to come in and try to work on improvement this week and see where we are before we start region,” Brown said.
Brown hopes his team goes into this game refreshed. After playing four-straight games, the Tigers were off last week. The open date coincided with the school’s fall break. Brown only practiced his team three days last week.
The coach said the downtime allowed his team to recover.
“We don’t have any major injuries, but we had kids with just some nicks and bumps and bruises — just to give them a little time to heal up from that, and kind of re-focus,” Brown said. “It (the off week) came at a good time.”
As for this week’s game, this matchup of two teams from different parts of the state came about out of necessity.
In a similar scenario that led Commerce to schedule Athens Academy this season, the Tigers were looking for a game after an opponent was forced to cancel. Mt. Paran, a private school in Cobb County, also happened to be in search of a game.
“I think both of us really exhausted every other option, and that’s basically what we could find,” Brown said.
Nevertheless, this is a intriguing matchup of two successful Class A programs. Mt. Paran won 10 or more games each year from 2014-2017, securing a state title in 2014 with a perfect 14-0 mark.
“It’s an interesting matchup,” Brown said. “They’re a very successful program. They won a state championship a couple of years back. They’re just a very well-coached football team. I think just the matching of the two programs will be interesting.”
The Eagles have based out of a single-wing offensively in the past but have now expanded their scheme.
“They just give you a ton of formations to work on and a ton of different looks offensively,” Brown said.
Brown also said the Eagles “do a lot on both sides of the ball,” Brown said.
“So, they’re just a very good program, top to bottom, well coached,” he said. “Coach (Mitch) Jordan does a really good job in the weight room with his kids. You can just tell that they’re well coached on both sides of the ball, special teams as well. So, it will be an interesting matchup.”
