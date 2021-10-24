The Commerce football team was stunned by Social Circle on Friday (Oct. 22).
Despite dominating on the ground once again, fumbles and an inability to contain Social Circle’s passing game caused the Tigers to lose 28-19 at home. While the loss is a setback, Commerce is still in the hunt for a Region 8-A Public Championship. The Tigers host region leaders Washington-Wilkes this Friday (Oct. 29) and travel to Lincoln County next Friday (Nov. 5).
Commerce (5-3, 2-1 Region 8-A Public) struck first with a three-yard touchdown run by Dreylan Martin early in the second quarter. His run capped off a 57-yard scoring drive which started with a 45-yard run by quarterback Trey Garnto. The Tigers led 7-0. Martin finished the game with 74 yards on 20 carries.
Social Circle (4-4, 1-2 Region 8-A Public) responded with a 10-play, 5-yard scoring drive. The Redskins finished with a game-tying 10-yard in the middle of the second quarter.
The Tiger offense picked up where they left off by driving 31 yards to the Redskins’ 29-yard line. Jaiden Daniels highlighted the drive with a 21-yard carry. He finished with 184 yards on 30 carries.
The drive ended with a touchdown, however, it was a Social Circle touchdown as the Redskins intercepted a toss by Garnto and returned it for a 58-yard touchdown late in the first half. Commerce trailed 14-7 at halftime.
Social Circle took control of the game with a six-play scoring drive to open the third quarter. The Redsjins reached the end zone with a 20-yard pass to extend its lead to 21-7. Commerce finally responded late in the third quarter when Garnto scored on a 4-yard run. Garnto finished with 101 yards on the ground with a pair of touchdowns, and 76 yards through the air.
The Redskins blocked the extra point to keep the score at 21-13, and they extended the lead further with a 17-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter. Social Circle led 28-13. Garnto scored one more touchdown later in the quarter, but the Redskins kept Martin out of the end zone on a two-point conversion try to maintain a 28-19 lead. The Redskins put the game away with an interception with under two minutes left on the clock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.