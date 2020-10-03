New region, same result — though it took a little extra.
The Commerce softball team (14-6-1) won its fourth-straight region title with come-from-behind, 6-5 win over Social Circle in eight innings Friday (Oct. 2) at home.
Anna Taylor provided the game-winner with a two-out bunt single in the bottom of the eighth inning that scored Rachel Morgan to secure the dramatic victory. The Tigers trailed 5-0 in the third inning.
The eight-inning victory came just four days after Commerce outlasted non-region opponent Union County 2-1 in 10 innings.
The Tigers’ fourth-consecutive region title comes as members of Region 8-A Public after three straight titles in the old Region 8-A, which combined both public schools and private schools. The GHSA has now divided Class A into public and private regions exclusively.
Commerce, which also rallied to defeat Social Circle, 9-8, back on Sept. 10, moved to 9-0 in 8-A Public play with Friday’s win to clinch the region title.
In the victory, Morgan overcame a tough third inning in the circle — during which Social Circle scored all five of its runs — to record shutout innings over the final five frames. She allowed five hits and three earned runs over eight innings with five walks. Morgan struck out three batters.
At the plate, Carson Hobbs went 2-for-4 and tied the game 5-5 with an RBI single to centerfield in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. Gabbie Deaton also went 2-for-4.
Paige Vickery went 1-for-3, hitting a home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to start the Tigers’ rally.
Meanwhile, Anna Taylor was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, including her game-winning bunt single. Taylor also brought home a run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring Deaton. Emma Davis drove home a run as well in the bottom of the fifth, grounding out to shortstop to score Hobbs from third base.
Commerce returns to action Tuesday (Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m.) against region opponent Towns County at 5 p.m.
