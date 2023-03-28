Coach Kevin Furtado is currently the K-3 PE Director at Greene county Primary school. In 2021 1st season at Walnut Grove H.S in Loganville, GA. He rebuilt the WGHS Girls Basketball into a winning tradition. Finished the season with the First Winning Record in school history at 18-11. He was voted the Walton county Girls Basketball COY. Before that he built Lake Oconee Academy Girls Basketball into one of the premiere girls basketball programs in the GHSA A public school classification. He started the program in 2016 in its first year of existence for the program. They gradually got better as they went from 3 wins in his first year to a 21 win season and to the 2nd round of the state tournament last season. In the 2020-21 season we won our Region Championship and finished the season at 25-1, losing in the Elite 8. He started his coaching career in 1990 at Amelia Academy in Amelia, Virginia as Athletic Director, Head Girls and Boys Basketball coach and head softball coach. He has amassed over 485 career wins and 290 losses in both the GISA and GHSA school system leagues.
Latest Sports News
- Furtado announced as CHS girls basketball coach
- Leopards take down Athens Academy Spartans
- Lady Leopards celebrate Senior Night
- Leopards Celebrate Senior Night, Fall to Fellowship Christian and East Jackson
- GOLF: Leopards Win Against Madison County, Lady Leopards Fall by 12 Points
- Leopards Fall to Athens Academy, Providence Christian, and East Jackson
- Lady Leopards win against Providence Christian and East Jackson
- Rhett Carroll named new softball coach at BCHS
Most Popular
Articles
- Kate Hill leaving her mark on the Commerce High School soccer program
- Rhett Carroll named new softball coach at BCHS
- Knights sweep Highlanders and Lions, extend win streak to seven games
- Wildcats beat Generals back-to-back, fall to Blue Devils
- Registration open for Robert Sapp Baseball Camp
- Winder-Barrow hires Robert Paxia as its new head coach
- Lady Blazers fall 5-0 to No. 9 Lady Indians
- Leopards take down Athens Academy Spartans
- Leopards face off against Union County Panthers in second region matchup
- Lady Leopards take on Union County in second region title matchup
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.