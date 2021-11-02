The GHSA released the new classifications for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years on Tuesday (Nov. 2).
Only one school from Jackson County is set to move classes. Jefferson, through the GHSA’s out-of-zone multiplier, is placed in Class AAAAA with Jackson County. East Jackson remains in Class AAA as one of the smallest schools in that class, and Commerce stays in Class A.
The classifications are not final. Schools have until next Tuesday (Nov. 9) to appeal their classification. The reclassification committee will meet next Wednesday (Nov. 10) to hear the appeals.
