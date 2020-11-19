Last year, a 15-11 Commerce girls’ basketball sat at home during the state tournament, having missed the cut under the old power-rankings system.
This year, the Tigers don’t have to worry about number crunching deciding their fate.
With Class A public and private schools — which compete in different state tournaments — no longer co-mingled into the same regions, the formula is much more straight forward. The top four teams in each region make the state tournament, plain and simple.
“We’re so excited,” coach Brad Puckett said of the upcoming season. “Last year, we felt like the power rankings killed us, and this year, we don’t have to worry about power rankings.”
Commerce has plenty of reasons to be excited.
The Tigers return their top four scorers, top two rebounders and other key contributors from last year’s 15-win team. That lineup includes senior Bryanna Sanders, who will likely reach the 1,000-point mark early in the season.
“It’s probably as balanced of a team that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Puckett said.
Puckett made a point of loading his team’s schedule with demanding non-region games against teams like Madison County, Franklin County and Banks County in an effort to test this team and ready it for the postseason rigors.
Puckett, however, pointed to the most important factor in a successful season, especially with COVID-19 cases having forced the quarantine of so many athletes across the nation.
“The key for us right now is we’ve got to stay healthy,” Puckett said. “In all different ways, we’ve got to stay healthy.”
•Lineup: Sanders is an offensive force for the Tigers in the backcourt, having averaged double figures her entire high school career. She's drawn interest from a number of college recruiters. “She’s got a determination like I’ve never seen before,” Puckett said. Elsewhere, Commerce lost an inside presence with Ragan Allen graduating, but the team welcomes back Emma Davis, a physical and strong post player, from an ACL injury last year. The team also returns point guard Lauren Massey. Massey has studied the position, even taking an online point guard course in the offseason. “She’s got pages and pages of notes she’s been studying,” Puckett said. Maggie Mullis, one of the team’s top rebounders, returns in the backcourt, and Carson Hobbs returns in the post and is “playing better than ever right now,” according to Puckett. Anna Taylor, a standout softball player, has re-joined the program and will add depth, as will Sara Webb, by far the most improved player in the program, according to Puckett. “We feel like we’ve got the inside game this year, we’ve got balance back at the outside game,” Puckett said. “We’re just excited.”
•Strengths/weaknesses: Commerce’s balance should allow it to score with multiple players, which means defenses likely can’t focus solely on Sanders. “I think we’ll probably be more of an offensive squad than we’ve had in a while, barring any injuries.” Puckett said. Puckett said there are still question marks regarding overall depth, “but we feel like our top seven is pretty solid.” The coach made a point of praising his coaching staff, which includes Hannah McRee and Jordan McClure (who scored over 1,000 points at Prince Avenue). Bolling DuBose, Jefferson’s longtime boys’ coach, may also return to Puckett’s staff.
•Region outlook: With Commerce now playing public schools exclusively in region play, the Tigers no longer have to deal with private school powerhouses like, Hebron Christian, which won 30 games last year. Lake Oconee Academy, which won 21 games last year, will be among the top teams in Region 8-A Public this winter. Towns County, which returns its starting point guard from injury, should be among the top teams in 8-A Public as well.
•Goals: Commerce felt like it should have been in the state tournament last year, with multiple close losses costing the Tigers in the power rankings. While power rankings are no longer an issue, Commerce — which has adopted the motto “win every day” — doesn’t want to leave any room for doubt in its new region. “We don’t want to be close, we want to be in, and we want to in with a good seed,” Puckett said.
