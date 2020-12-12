Commerce's girls fell 44-36 to East Hall to drop to 2-4 on the year as the team continues to be shorthanded without point guard Lauren Massey. But coach Brad Puckett said his team didn’t play hard enough to try to offset that loss either.
“We are adjusting to a new norm with our starting point guard out four-to-six weeks,” he said. “However, we didn't play very hard Saturday night and that is unacceptable.”
Bryanna Sanders led the Tigers with 10 points in the loss, followed by Emma Davis, who had eight.
The game with East Hall was the Tigers’ fourth in seven days, which Puckett said “is tough for a team who is trying to build depth, as well as missing a starter and first sub off the bench.
But he said that’s “no excuse” to be outworked.
“We owe our fans and ourselves more than that,” he said. “We vowed this year not to be outworked by anyone, and we were outworked Saturday night.”
Commerce hosts Bank County Tuesday (Dec. 15) at 6 p.m. Region play begins Saturday (Dec. 19) at home against Lake Oconee Academy at 1 p.m.
