Led by three scorers in double figures, the Commerce girls’ basketball team beat Class AAAAAAA Milton 63-52 Wednesday (Jan. 27) on the road to win its sixth-straight game.
Carson Hobbs scored 16 points, Bryanna Sanders added 15 points and Anna Taylor finished with 14 points.
The Tigers (8-8) return to action Saturday (Jan. 30, 5 p.m.) at home against Washington-Wilkes.
