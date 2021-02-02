The Commerce girls’ basketball team has used the New Year to create something of a new season for itself.
After a 2-8 start, the Tigers (10-8, 5-1 Region 8-A Public) ran their winning streak to eight-straight games (including a forfeit from Lincoln County) with a 56-13 domination of region opponent Washington-Wilkes Saturday.
Bryanna Sanders and Maggie Mullis led the Tigers with 14 points each. Anna Taylor added 11 points.
Commerce, which sits in second place in 8-A Public, continues region play Tuesday (Feb. 2, 6 p.m.) on the road at third-place Towns County. The Tigers have road games Thursday (Feb. 4, 5 p.m.) at Washington-Wilkes (make-up game) and Friday (Feb. 5, 6 p.m.) at Greene County to close the week.
“This is a big week with a lot of travel,” Puckett said. “ … Obviously after a two-point win over Towns here at our place earlier this season, they will be gunning for us … Our girls realize this is a big game, but I reminded them Saturday night that every region game is a big one.”
Commerce has not lost since a Dec. 30 loss to Athens Academy. Five of those eight victories have come in region play.
“When January hit, we told the girls that we have 11 region games and every single one is big and we want to win every single one. So far, we have accomplished that in 2021,” coach Brad Puckett said.
The coach said he’s “pleased with where we are right now.”
“We have gotten better at every position on the floor and developed some depth with being as healthy as we have been since early in the season,” Puckett said.
WEDNESDAY VICTORY
Led by three scorers in double figures, the Commerce girls’ basketball team beat Class AAAAAAA Milton 63-52 Wednesday (Jan. 27) on the road to win its sixth-straight game.
Carson Hobbs scored 16 points, Sanders added 15 points and Taylor finished with 14 points.
