Missing its two starting post players, the Commerce girls’ basketball team fell to 0-2 with a 48-44 loss at Banks County Tuesday (Dec. 1).
The Tigers, who traveled with just eight players, were led by Bryanna Sanders, who finished with 12 points. Lauren Massey added nine points. Sarah Webb finished with eight points in her first varsity start. Other scorers were Maggie Mullis (six points), Raven Parks (five points) and Malay Mitchell (four points), who left the game with a dislocated shoulder.
Commerce coach Brad Puckett noted that his starting lineup included two first-time starters in Webb and Mitchell, while the team played three freshmen at times during the loss. Mitchell’s injury and Tiger foul trouble left Commerce with just five players to play the final two minutes of the game.
“But gave all we had,” Puckett said. “The Lady Tigers made Commerce proud and fought to the end. Our goal was simple: We tried to win every play in (Tuesday) night's game, but came up just short … This team has more fight in them than I have seen any team have in a while.”
The Tigers will play at Franklin County Saturday (Dec. 5) at 4 p.m.
“Our brutal non-region schedule doesn't get any easier with a very strong Franklin County team coming up Saturday, and Oconee County two times in one week the next few days after Franklin,” Puckett said. “I’m still excited with the enthusiasm these girls have. We are developing some depth and that will be key to a long season.”
