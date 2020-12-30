The Commerce girls’ basketball team suffered its sixth-consecutive loss, falling 51-29 on the road Wednesday (Dec. 30) against former region foe Athens Academy.
The team, which is 2-8 on the year, opens region play Jan 5. (6 p.m.) on the road at Washington-Wilkes.
