The Commerce girls’ basketball team already had a forfeit win to its credit over Lincoln County, but the Tigers gave up the automatic victory for a second chance at playing the Red Devils.
Commerce (12-8, 7-1 Region 8-A Public) added Lincoln County back to the schedule Thursday (Feb. 4) and rolled to 60-15 victory to extend its winning streak to 10 games.
“We’re so sick of practice if that makes any sense whatsoever,” Commerce coach Brad Puckett said. “They’re just ready to play.”
The Tigers had originally been awarded a forfeit win over the Red Devils when Lincoln County was unable to play a Jan. 29 game due COVID-19 quarantine. But when Washington-Wilkes was forced, earlier in the week, to forfeit Thursday night’s scheduled matchup with the Tigers, Lincoln County asked to slide into that spot.
“He (Lincoln County’s coach Derek Williams) saw where Washington-Wilkes had forfeited, and he said ‘We’re out of quarantine’ … He said, ‘If you’re willing to let us take the forfeit back, we’ll come to you and play the game that we were supposed to play earlier in January,’” Puckett explained.
The Tigers obliged and won easily. Bryanna Sanders led Commerce with 17 points, followed by Maggie Mullis (11 points) and Anna Taylor (10 points).
Puckett commended Lincoln County and Williams for playing the game.
“Give him credit, he coached all the way to the end, and his girls never had a bad attitude, and he’s going to get them going in the right direction,” Puckett said.
But the night belonged to Commerce, which dominated the first half, closing on a 24-2 run to lead 40-8 at the break.
“We’d watched them on film,” Puckett said. “We knew they were going to struggle, but we told the girls before the game, this is not a game that we want to go out — just because we should win big — we don’t want to go out and slop around.”
Commerce led 16-4 after a quarter, but Puckett said he thought his team settled for too many 3-point attempts.
“We’re a decent 3-point shooting team, but we’re not going to beat anybody by out-shooting them from the outside,” Puckett said. “We’ve got good strong posts.”
All sorts of shots fell for the Tigers in the second quarter, though.
Mullis opened with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Sanders later sank a long jumper, followed by steal and score at 5:57 mark, to open up a 23-6 lead. As Commerce’s defense continued to hold Lincoln County off the second-quarter scoreboard, the Tigers' lead swelled. Carson Hobbs’ free-throw line jumper with 1:24 left gave the Tigers a 35-6 lead. A deep 3-pointer from Mullis with 33 seconds left staked the Tigers to a 38-6 advantage. Gracie West sank two free throws with one second left to send Commerce into halftime up 40-8.
The Tigers continued to score with ease in the third quarter.
A basket from Emma Davis underneath, two layups and a free throw from Sanders, and a layup from Taylor early in the second half opened up a 49-8 lead.
Another 3-pointer from Mullis and a layup from Taylor upped the lead to 54-10. Puckett emptied his bench after that, playing a lineup of solely of freshmen to finish out the game.
“It was good to get them out there and let them get some experience,” Puckett said.
With the lopsided win, Commerce actually picked up two region victories in one night — the forfeit by Washington-Wilkes and then the 45-point victory over the Red Devils.
The Tigers have not lost since Dec. 30.
“We told them coming out into January, we said we’ve got to win all of our region games in January if we want to be where we want to be, and so far, we’re on track,” Puckett said. “But we’ve got to keep it going.”
Commerce plays at Greene County Friday (6 p.m.) after having won the first matchup between the teams 59-13 on Saturday (Jan. 30).
“We won big in here, but they’re going to be ready for us,” Puckett said.
