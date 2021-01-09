Missing four players, two of which were starters, the Commerce girls’ basketball team managed to pull off a 54-47 upset win over Franklin County Saturday (Jan. 9) at home, snapping a six-game losing streak.
Franklin County (7-6) had won five of its last six games, including a 56-52 victory over Class AAA No. 8-ranked Stephens County on Friday (Jan. 8).
“To say I am a proud coach is an understatement,” Commerce coach Brad Puckett said of the victory. “Franklin County is a very hot team right now, losing a close one to Rabun County and beating Stephens County last night who are both ranked in the state. It was a total team effort and a big boost heading into region play next week.”
Bryanna Sanders led Commerce (3-8) with 19 points, and Carson Hobbs finished with 12 points. Anna Taylor added nine points.
The Tigers will host Towns County Tuesday (Jan. 12, 6 p.m.) in region play.
