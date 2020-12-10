Without two of its leading scorers, the Commerce girls’ basketball team suffered a close loss to Oconee County two days after routing the Warriors.
The Tigers (2-3) fell 33-22 Thursday (Dec. 10) on the road with Bryanna Sanders out sick and starting point guard Lauren Massey lost for the second half with a Grade-3 ankle sprain.
“After all that-we still had a shot to win at the buzzer and it just didn’t fall,” coach Brad Puckett said.
Commerce had defeated Oconee County 48-23 on Tuesday (Dec. 8) behind Sanders’ 17 points. The coach called the loss two days later “frustrating for sure.”
“We played as well Tuesday night as any team I’ve had at Commerce and for two days later, key pieces of the puzzle that makes us go to be missing, hurts, but again, we just have to regroup,” Puckett said.
Puckett noted that Sanders’ sickness was not COVID-19. Meanwhile, the coach said Massey is week-to-week, as is the recently-injured Malay Mitchell.
“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves and we can’t panic,” Puckett said. “It’s a long season and we just need someone else to step up and step in to some key spots.”
