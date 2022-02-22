COMMERCE – For the better part of two quarters Tuesday (Feb. 22) , nothing could go right for the Commerce girls' basketball team.
Once the Tigers gained the momentum, nothing could go wrong and Commerce managed to cruise to a 49-34 victory in the first round of the A Public State Playoffs. The Lady Tigers will travel to Clinch County for the Sweet 16.
"It was the exact same scenario as last year," said head coach Brad Puckett. The Tigers defeated Armuchee in the first round of the playoffs in 2021 in similar fashion.
"The game plan was the same tonight as it was last year. We told the girls to stop settling for outside shots and attack the basket. They're going to block your shot sometimes and they're going to knock you to the ground some times, but keep attacking the basket.
"We started attacking the basket, we got some layups. Then it opened up some of our outside shooting and we hit some big shots.... I felt like we just got our composure, came back and was able to pull away. We just settled down."
Commerce (12-14, 10-2 Region 8-A Public) really struggled on offense through the first three quarters. It played well enough on defense and drained some three-pointers to lead 10-4 after the first quarter.
Armuchee tightened up its man-to-man defense in the second quarter, which took away open three-pointers and created points in transition. The Indians took the a 13-12 lead halfway through the second quarter. By halftime, they led 20-15.
Commerce never trailed by more than five points, but regaining the lead proved to be a hassle because the Tigers couldn't make free throws. The Tigers shot 3-of-10 from the foul line, many of those misses came while the score was tied.
The game started to change late in the third quarter when Commerce trailed 26-22. Carson Hobbs and Raven Parks hit a free throw each to cut the score to 26-24. Kendall Peters, who forced turnovers all night, turned a steal into a layup that tied the game 286-26 with 2:04 left in the third quarter.
"She was just all over the place defensively," he said. "I wait to see the stat and see how many steals she had on the press, because she got some big steals for us and hit some big baskets for us late.
"She was somebody tonight that no doubt had her biggest game of the year when we needed it the most."
Another undersized player, besides Peters, who stepped up was Jada Palumbo. The shortest player on the floor had a plethora of offensive rebounds that came in clutch in the second half.
"It seemed like she was everywhere tonight," he said. "She is so fast to begin with and she plays so hard. I know I'm repeating myself but it seemed like she was everywhere. She took care of the basketball, I can't wait to see how many rebounds she had. She just goes after the ball when she sees it."
Armuchee answered seconds later, but Lauren Massey scored off a layup with 21 seconds left to tie the game again 28-28. Massey led the Tigers with 14 points.
The Indians started the fourth quarter with a pair of baskets to go back ahead 32-28, but that was the last time they would have the lead.
Commerce finished the game on a 21-2 run which started with a three-pointer by Massey on a well designed in bounds play Puckett drew during a timeout with 5:40 left in regulation. Malay Mitchell hit a free throw seconds later to tie the game 32-32.
The Tigers finally took the lead 35-32 with 4:20 left when Carson Hobbs hit a three-pointer in the corner. That play also came after a timeout called by Puckett. Hobbs finished with 11 points.
The Tigers did nothing but extend their lead the rest of the way. They even fixed the free throw issues, going 9-of-17 from the line in the fourth quarter. Commerce won 49-34 to advance into the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row.
Puckett said the team overcame the free throw and shooting woes by simply not talking about them.
"I've learned the more I talk about it with them, the more uptight they get," he said. "We didn't talk about missed layups, we didn't talk about missed free throws. We just said 'hey, next play.' That's been our goal all year, win each play. If you don't win that play, move past it and win the next one."
