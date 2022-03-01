For the second straight year, the Commerce girls’ basketball team has reached the quarterfinals of the Class A State Playoffs.
The Lady Tigers defeated Clinch County 47-33 on the road Friday (Feb. 25) with a dominant defensive performance. They’ll host No. 3 Pelham from Region 1 on Wednesday (Mar. 2). The winner advances to the Final Four which is Saturday (Mar. 5) at Valdosta State.
“Our plan going into the game was to pack it in and not let their athletes go the basket,” said head coach Brad Puckett. “If they were going to beat us, they were going to have to beat us from the outside. They only hit one three-pointer the entire game.
“That could have backfired on us and gone the other way, but it didn’t. Our girls executed the game plan just like we told them. We really limited their scoring.”
Commerce started the season with nine losses in its first 10 games. Since then the Tigers have won 12-of-16 games and claimed the No. 2 seed out of Region 8-A Public. Friday’s win over Region 3-A Public Champions Clinch County is the latest example of Commerce’s tough non-region schedule paying off.
“We felt all along that our tough schedule was going to be the difference-maker for us,” Puckett said. “We took some on the chin and it’s definitely paying off now.”
After Clinch County took a 14-13 lead at the free throw line early in the second quarter, Commerce (13-14, 10-2 Region 8-A Public) tightened up on defense and only allowed 19 points the rest of the game.
With the game tied 16-16, Commerce took control of the game with a 9-2 run down the stretch in the second quarter to take a 25-18 lead. However, Clinch County made one more basket before halftime to cut the score to 25-20.
Neither team had much success on offense in the third quarter, combining for just 13 points. The Tigers were able to pull away with a pair of baskets late in the quarter to take a 33-23 again. The Panthers cut the score to 33-25 with a final shot before the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was where Commerce put the game away. The Tigers went on a 7-3 run to take a 42-30 lead, their largest of the game to that point. The Panthers battled to cut the score to 42-33, but Commerce scored the last five points of the game to win 47-33.
“[Clinch County] is so athletic. We knew we had to take care of the ball Friday. I told the girls that when they’re pressing us, I would rather take a 10-second call and set up and play defense than make a risky pass and let them pick it off.
“We did a great job of that. We actually slowed down to take care of the ball. They tried to put some pressure on us and they had to back off because we started getting the ball up the floor. It was probably the best we’ve taken care of the ball year without a doubt.”
Puckett said Pelham is pretty similar to Clinch County, but with a few key differences that make the Hornets a bigger challenge. Pelham is the No. 3 seed, but that’s only because of a semifinal upset in the Region 1-A Public Tournament. The Hornets have only lost two games all year.
“We’ve watched lots of film on Pelham,” he said. “They are very, very good. Pretty similar to Clinch County in that they are tall, athletic and fast, but they are better shooters from the outside. We’re not going to be able to sit back and let them shoot.”
DUBLIN 70, COMMERCE (BOYS) 41
Commerce’s season ended Saturday (Feb. 26) in the second round of the Class A Public State Playoffs. The Tigers lost to Dublin 70-41.
“They were long, tall and very athletic,” said head coach Russ Gregg. “They had some guys who could really shoot the basketball. Unfortunately, we just didn’t hit shots. We just struggled. We dug ourselves a hole and was never able to get out of it.”
Dublin dominated early with a 14-3 run and Commerce (12-17, 6-6 Region 8-A Public) never recovered. The most the Tigers could do is keep Dublin from pulling away for the rest of the first quarter, but they still trailed 19-8.
The Fighting Irish went on a 10-2 run to start the second quarter, putting the game out of reach with a 29-10 lead. They went on to win comfortably 70-41.
Commerce isn’t holding its head after the loss. On the contrary, Gregg and the Tigers recognize how far the program has come in a few short years. A trip to the Sweet 16 was unfathomable just a few years ago.
“Our goal at the beginning of the season was to get back to the state tournament and advance,” he said. “We were able to do that and now our goals are going to change a little bit more. Last year was just getting to the state tournament, this year was to advance and next year is to take it further. We have a lot coming back so it’s exciting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.