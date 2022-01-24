All year, the Commerce girls’ basketball team and head coach Brad Puckett believed they would start playing their best basketball when the region schedule began.
One round through, Commerce is 5-1 against Region 8-A Public opponents. Its latest victory coming Saturday (Jan. 22) at Social Circle. The Tigers won 50-47 after withstanding a fourth quarter comeback.
Commerce (6-11, 5-1 Region 8-A Public) traded blows throughout the first quarter, and the Tigers led 11-8 when the quarter ended. However, Commerce’s offense froze in the second quarter and it entered halftime trailing 16-15.
The Tigers took control of the game in the third quarter by outsourcing the Redskins 17-7. Lauren Massey in particular took the game over. She scored nine points in the third quarter and ended the night with 16 points. She only scored one point in the first half.
Commerce led 32-23 going into the fourth quarter, but the game was far from over. Social Circle rallied to make the game close in the final moments, but Commerce’s offense did enough to hold the Redskins off. Massey scored six points and Carson Hobbs hit a big three-pointer to help lift the Tigers over Social Circle 50-57.
Hobbs finished with 11 points. Jada Palumbo, who hit two three-pointers in the first quarter, finished with 13 points.
