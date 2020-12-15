The Commerce girls’ basketball team suffered a narrow, 46-41 loss to Banks County Tuesday (Dec. 15) at home, dropping to 2-5 on the year.
Carson Hobbs scored 12 points and Raven Parks added 10 points in the non-region loss. The Tigers committed 35 turnovers in the setback.
The contest was close throughout. Commerce led 12-10 after a quarter and trailed 24-22 at the half and 33-32 at the end of three quarters.
The Tigers open Region 8-A Public play Saturday (Dec. 19, 1 p.m.) at home against Lake Oconee Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.