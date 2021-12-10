COMMERCE – Scoring was an adventure for the Commerce girls basketball team Tuesday (Dec. 7) against Prince Avenue.
The Tigers’ defense played well enough to win, and the offense found open shots all night. Getting those shots to fall through the hoop was a challenge for a team with several players recovering from illness. Commerce lost to Prince Avenue 48-46.
Massey led Commerce with 16 points and Carson Hobbs scored 13.
“We had three seniors back tonight but they weren’t 100-percent,” said head coach Brad Puckett. “We had to keep running some of them in and out.
“It was a bunch of little things… It’s a lot of opportunities that we’re missing right now. They’re all correctable, that;’s what we keep saying. Nobody is pushing the panic button right now. We didn’t win but two games last year going into January. Our goal is to just keep getting better.”
Commerce’s (0-4, 0-0 Region 8-A Public) offense came alive at the right time. Down 42-34, the Tigers went on a 10-2 run to tie the game with less than 30 seconds left. Lauren Massey’s three-pointer tied the game 44-44, but Carson Hobbs, Grace Hobbs and Raven parks all contributed points during the run.
A travel violation by Prince Avenue with 13.2 seconds left gave Commerce a chance to shoot a game-winning shot, but Parks’ attempt at the buzzer was just off target. The game went to overtime and Commerce’s scoring woes returned as Prince Avenue won 48-46.
The Tigers continue their search for their first win of the year Friday at Banks County. Commerce lost its last game against the Leopards 58-23 at home last Friday (Dec. 3), however, the Tigers were without three starters.
“We had to play a bunch of young kids against Banks County,” Puckett said. “We really took one on the chin.”
