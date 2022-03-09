For the second-straight season, the Commerce girls’ basketball season ended in the semifinals of the Class A Public State Playoffs.
Hancock Central defeated the Tigers on Saturday (Mar. 5) at Valdosta State 50-37. The loss spelled the end of the careers of five seniors who make up perhaps the most decorated class in the programs’ history. Prior to their arrival at Commerce High School, the Tigers had never reached the Final Four in back-to-back years.
That changed when the Tigers defeated Pelham on Wednesday (Mar. 2) in the Elite Eight. And while the season won’t end with a Class A Public State Championship, head coach Brad Puckett and the Tiger faithful are no less proud of what the five girls accomplished.
“When we were 1-9, it would have been easy for some of these kids just to quit,” Puckett said. “But these girls have no quit in them… They won’t quit and they didn’t. A big reason for that was these seniors and their leadership. These seniors wanted something special for their season and no matter how grim it might have looked in January, they were not going to settle. They kept everybody positive, they kept working hard, they kept leading by example.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well in this last game, but that’s going to happen sometimes. Even though we didn’t shoot the ball well, we played just as hard and foi=ught just as hard. It just didn’t out as we wanted obviously.”
Those five seniors are Carson Hobbs, Lauren Lindsey, Lauren Massey, Kendall Peters and Grace Hobbs. They aren’t just accomplished basketball players, most had prominent roles on other teams at Commerce.
“Somebody is going to have to step up next year,” he said. “Somebody will. We have the motto of ‘next girl up,’ because it will be somebody else’s turn to shine next year.
“These seniors are irreplaceable. Nobody will ever take their spot. We hope somebody steps in and fills their shoes just as great as them. Their character and their integrity on and off the court, and the leadership, definitely a special group.”
Commerce (14-15, 10-2 Region 8-A Public) hung with Hancock Central throughout the first half and entered halftime only trailing 21-18. However, two bits of misfortune kept the Tigers from beating the Bulldogs.
In the first half, Commerce put Hancock Central’s best post player in foul trouble and capitalized on her absence. In the second half, she avoided fouls which would send her to the bench. The Tigers' defense clamped down defensively in the low post, but Hancock Central made enough perimeter shots to build on its lead.
“We never could get her in more foul trouble in the third quarter and she’s just so big and so active inside,” he said. “We knew that we really had to focus on keeping the ball out of her hands. If she gets the ball on the block, she’s going to score.
“We had to double-down on her which opened up some of their shooters on the outside. You take your chance. Would you rather give up a long three that they may or may not hit, or a two-foot layup that she is definitely going to hit? We just had to pick our poison.”
The second bit of misfortune was Commerce’s own struggles on offense. Shots just didn’t fall in the third quarter. The three-point halftime deficit swelled to a 30-22 lead for the Bulldogs entering the fourth quarter.
When Commerce finally started hitting shots again, it was too little, too late. Hancock Central had all the momentum and continued to pull away to a 50-37 win.
“In the third quarter, our shots stopped falling,” he said. “I still feel like we took pretty good care of the basketball like we had been doing.”
