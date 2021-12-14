The Commerce girls' basketball team played East hall from Class AAAA in a losing effort Saturday (Dec. 11).
Despite the disadvantage, the Tigers played the Vikings close, but ultimately lost 47-41. Lauren Massey led Commerce with 24 points. Carson Hobbs added 11 points and led the squad with nine boards. Grace Hobbs grabbed seven rebounds.
Commerce (1-5, 0-0 Region 8-A Public) hosts former region rival Athens Academy (5-3, 0-0 Region 8-A Private) on Thursday.
