The Commerce girls’ basketball team couldn’t overcome a 30-point night from Lake Oconee Academy’s Destiny McClendon in a 66-47 Saturday home loss to the undefeated Titans in the Tigers’ region opener.
The Lake Oconee Academy star shot 10-of-20 from the floor and 8-of-9 from the charity stripe to help hand the shorthanded Tigers their fourth-straight loss.
Commerce returns to play Tuesday (Dec. 22, 4 p.m.) at home against Madison County.
