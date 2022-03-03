Commerce’s season was over Wednesday (Mar. 2). A turnover and a call that didn’t go their way doomed the Lady Tigers’ season in overtime against Pelham.
However, this wasn’t the first time the Commerce girls’ basketball team faced adversity this season. The Tigers overcame a 1-9 start and a litany of injuries to reach the Elite Eight, a couple of bad plays weren’t going to keep them out of the Final Four.
Commerce responded and survived to defeat Pelham in overtime 37-34. This is the Tigers second straight trip to the Final Four, which is a first for the program.
“This group of girls has incredible character on and off the court,” said head coach Brad Puckett. “To see them get rewarded for doing the right things like they do, and I don’t mean just working hard… They’re just good girls, they put in the time and effort and they lead by example.
“We’ve faced a lot of adversity, but they just kept coming closer together through all of that. Through the adversity and the tough schedule that we played, they kept coming together and learning how to depend on one another. We’re truly a family.”
Commerce held on in large part because of its stingy defense. The Tigers are allowing just 42.04 points this year, and have held their opponents to less than 40 points 13 times this season.
Defense continued to lead the way against a sharpshooting Pelham squad.
“Our goal, especially in the second half of the season, is to hold them to less than 40 points,” Puckett said. “If we do that, we feel like we can win any game.
“I love these girls, I’m just beyond proud of them.”
Commerce now sets its sights on Hancock Central and a spot in the Class A Public Championship Game. The Tigers play the Bulldogs this Saturday at Valdosta State University.
