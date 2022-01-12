The Commerce girls’ basketball team is on a roll with their most recent victory coming in lopsided fashion against region rival Towns County.
Commerce (4-10, 3-1 Region 8-A Public) defeated the Indians 52-28. The Tigers carry that momentum into another big region game Friday (Jan. 14) at Greene County (6-6, 2-2 Region 8-A Public).
The Tigers are currently 2nd in the region standings behind Lake Oconee Academy, the only team in the region that has beaten them so far.
COMMERCE 53, LINCOLN COUNTY 28
Commerce blew out Lincoln County Friday (Jan. 7), but its performance was not the picture-perfect night the score would lead you to believe.
Head coach Brad Puckett was not pleased with how his team performed in the 53-28 victory.
“I felt better about our loss Saturday at Union County than I did our win Friday night against Lincoln County,” Puckett said. “What I mean by that is we had stressed to the girls that every game is important, every region game especially is important.
“We came out flat against Lincoln County. We were just going through the motions… We talk all the time that we cannot make all of our shots fall and we can’t control lots of different things, but one thing we can control is our effort.”
Yet, Commerce defeated the Red Devils by 25 points. Puckett attributed that to more energetic play in the second half which created turnovers and layups. He also praised his squad’s commitment to getting the ball to post players.
Lauren Massey led Commerce with 16 points. Carson Hobbs added 11 points and Malay Mitchell had 10 points.
UNION COUNTY 50, COMMERCE 38
The score doesn’t tell the whole story of Commerce’s 12-point loss to Union County.
The Panthers regularly exceed 60 points, but Commerce held them to just 50 points and chipped away at the lead in the fourth quarter.
“We came out with perfect effort against a very, very strong Union County team,” Puckett said. “They have a young lady inside scoring 20 points a game, we held her to nine points. To their credit, they hit some shots outside.
“We executed Saturday on both sides, defensively and offensively. I felt like in our win Friday, we took some steps backwards, but we took 10 steps forward in our loss Saturday. I told the girls, ‘if you come out and play the rest of the region schedule like you did against Union County, we’re going to be hard to beat.’ I was very, very pleased with how we performed in that loss Saturday.”
Carson Hobbs led the Tigers with 12 points and Lauren Massey trailed with nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.