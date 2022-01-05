COMMERCE – The Commerce girls basketball team needed someone to step up in Grace Hobbs’s absence Tuesday (Jan. 4) against Washington-Wilkes.
Enter sophomore post player Malay Mitchell.
Mitchell had received plenty of playing time all year, but the Tigers relied on her in the low post against region for Washington-Wilkes. She responded with an 18-point night, leading Commerce to a 52-33 victory.
“Ever since Grace Hobbs got hurt, Mitchell has stepped in,” said head coach Brad Puckett. “She’s just a sophomore and she really does a good job of scoring around the basket. She’s done that for two games in a row now.
“We definitely have to keep feeding her the ball inside and let her create some offense for us. I tell the guards all the time if we get the inside game going, it’s going to open up you guys on the outside. That was something to build on tonight. We aren’t going to play many teams with that kind of height and she still had 18 points. That was impressive, I’m proud of her.”
Mitchell wasn’t the only Tiger who stepped up. Freshman guard Jada Palumbo only scored six points, but she was a turnover machine on defense leading to easy buckets for her teammates.
“She plays harder on both ends of the floor than any player that we’ve had come through this program in a long time,” Puckett said. “She really does, and to be just freshman and playing that hard, we’ll take a few turnovers and she keeps playing hard.”
Both underclassmen were at their best in the second quarter. Commerce (2-9, 1-1 Region 8-A Public) led 10-3 after the first quarter, but Washington-Wilkes opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run which tied the game 10-10. Palumbo did her part to stop the run, creating a turnover at halfcourt and dishing the ball to senior Lauren Massey who dropped in an easy layup. Commerce led 12-10 and never conceded the lead.
Mitchell changed Washington-Wilkes’s defense with her low post play. She scored six points either by getting open under the basket or by creating an open shot with her ball handling. The Tigers took a 20-16 lead into halftime and that’s the last time the game was competitive.
Commerce utilized a swarming half-court press in the third quarter and Washington-Wilkes didn’t have an answer. Carson Hobbs drained a pair of wide-open three-pointers, while Raven Parks benefited from turnovers caused by the press with eight fast break points. Hobbs and Parks both finished the game with 10 points.
The press allowed the Tigers to extend its lead to 39-24 by the end of the third quarter, and they continued to pile on to the lead in the fourth quarter until taking a 52-33 lead before the final buzzer.
“We definitely needed that,” he said. “I felt like we came out a little flat tonight, which concerned me, but we picked it up in the second half… I felt we looked a little sluggish and were a step behind.
I told them in the second half, ‘I want you to be a step ahead, not a step behind.’ We really felt like we could pressure them defensively and get some turnovers and layups, and we did. We started hitting some layups and pulled away and our offense started clicking a little better. We’re still playing up-tight at times offensively.”
Commerce looks for its second region victory Friday (Jan. 7) at home against Lincoln County (4-8, 0-1 Region 8-A Public). The Red Devils are coming off a blowout loss to Lake Oconee Academy, but they had won four of their previous seven games entering the day.
Puckett believes his squad is battle-tested for region play regardless of the opponent. Seven of Commerce’s nine losses were against teams from higher classes. That grind showed in the second half where Puckett felt his team was a step ahead of Washington-Wilkes.
“We definitely needed that,” he said. “Hopefully that will give us some confidence. We’re not too worried about many of the games before the break because all except one were non-region. We figured all the good teams we played were making us better.”
