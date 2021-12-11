Offense was at a premium Friday (Dec. 10) when the Commerce and Banks County girls’ basketball teams batted in Homer.
The Tigers got the better of the Leopards 35-33, avenging last Friday’s (Dec. 3) loss when Commerce was missing three starters.
“We felt good going into tonight,” said head coach Brad Puckett. “We were healthy, last time we played them we were not healthy. We just played so hard. Not only did our seniors step up, we had some young kids step up. We had a freshman that started as a guard and she grew up a whole lot tonight.
“We handled some adversity. It was a packed house up there tonight, it was Banks County’s senior night. We handled the pressure.”
Commerce (1-4, 0-0 Region 8-A Public) is back in action on Saturday (Dec. 11) at East Hall (4-3, 0-1 Region 8-AAAA).
This story will be updated
