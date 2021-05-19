With a pair of strong rounds from the senior duo of Cameron Ford and Kristin Tash, the Commerce girls’ golf team finished as state runners-up in Class A-Public.
The team carded a two-day, 36-hole total of 350 at the state tournament held Monday and Tuesday (May 17-18) at Reynolds Lake Oconee.
Ford shot back-to-back rounds of 84 in her final event as a high school golfer. She has signed to play at the University of Toledo next year. Tash opened with a 94 on Monday and dropped her score by six strokes on the second day, firing an 88, as the Tigers made a Day 2 charge.
Also competing for Commerce were Brynne Culp, who shot rounds of 117 and 119 and McKenzie Martin, who shot rounds of 121 and 125.
Lake Oconee Academy won the state title by a 51-stroke margin, shooting a team score of 299. The Tigers finished in second place by nine-strokes over third-place Portal. Commerce sat in fourth place after Day 1, shooting a 178, before moving up the leaderboard with a Day 2 round of 172 to leap both Portal and Drew Charter.
Ten teams qualified for the Class A-Public girls’ state tournament.
