Abby Tolbert remembers when things weren’t always this way. That’s why Monday’s victory meant a little more for the senior.
The Class A-Public top-ranked Commerce girls’ soccer team clinched the program’s first-ever region title, blasting second-ranked Social Circle 12-2 in a game that ended in the 68th minute due to the 10-goal mercy rule.
“We came from really, really slow beginnings,” said Tolbert, a senior defender. “My freshman year, we were losing every single game, and so I think having a change of coaching, having a change of dynamic, really has pushed us to be at the top of the region, and top of, hopefully, the state.”
Commerce delivered its first region title in dominating fashion in what’s been a season-long domination of Region 8-A Public competition.
Freshman Ivy Tolbert racked up a near school-record six goals while sophomore Chloe Diaz added four more as Commerce routed Social Circle in a mercy-rule game for the second time this year.
Maggie Mullis and Kate Hill also scored goals as the Tigers moved to 15-0 and 10-0 in region play.
Ivy Tolbert scored three goals in the first half, helping the Tigers lead 6-2 lead at the break, and then recorded three more in the second half as Commerce turned the game into another rout. Her six goals fell one shy of tying the school record of seven set by Diaz earlier this season.
Diaz scored one goal in the first half and three more in the second half, including a score with 12:35 remaining that brought the mercy rule into effect.
Thirteen of the Tigers’ 15 victories this year have come by 10 goals or more.
Commerce was coming off of an 11-1 win over Social Circle in the first meeting.
While the Tigers controlled possession for most all of the game, Social Circle cashed in during opportunities in the fifth and 22nd minutes with goals.
Commerce, however, tightened up its defense in the second half, while Tolbert and Diaz kept the offense rolling as the Tigers closed out the win and clinched the region title.
Tiger coach Deanna Shaw pointed to how far the program has come.
“The program started a few years ago, and they were 0-for-whatever back then, and it’s quickly turned around,” she said. “Last year, they could have probably competed for a state championship had COVID not ruined it, and this year we’re definitely on that track as well.”
Commerce still has three more regular-season games reming — two in region play and one out-of-region — before opening state tournament play.
This story will be updated.
