The Class A Public No. 1-ranked Commerce girls’ soccer team won another lopsided game and now sits at 10-0 past the midway point in what’s been a remarkably dominant spring.
The Tigers (10-0, 5-0 Region 8-A Public) are set for their biggest test yet Tuesday (March 23, 5 p.m.) with a road game against Class A-Public No. 2-ranked Social Circle (9-1).
Commerce enters that game having blasted region opponent Lincoln County — ranked No. 4 in the state — 10-0 on the road Friday (March 19), marking its eighth win by 10 or more goals this season. Commerce recorded its ninth shutout of the season with the win.
Chloe Diaz led the way with four goals and one assist, while Ivy Tolbert posted three goals and four assists. Kate Hill finished with one goal and two assists, while Rachel English tallied a goal and three assists. Sylla Stephens added one goal.
