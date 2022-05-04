MACON — Commerce’s historic run fell just short of the ultimate prize.
In a high-scoring, back-and-forth Class A Public girls’ soccer finals, the Tigers lost 6-4 in overtime to region rival Social Circle Tuesday (May 3) at Mercer University’s Five Star Stadium.
Commerce (22-2) got two goals each from Chloe Diaz and Ivy Tolbert, but Social Circle’s Peyton Brooks countered with four goals to lead the Redskins (23-1), who rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Tigers for the second time this season.
Commerce was making its first state finals appearance.
“I’m extremely proud of how well they played all season,” Tiger coach Scott Tolbert said when asked about the year overall. “It was a very tough, very resilient group of girls.”
Social Circle’s Tess Preston tipped the scales of Tuesday's game in the first overtime, converting a penalty kick just inside the right post in game’s 84th minute to give the Redskins a 5-4 lead. Brooks put the game out of reach in the second overtime with a goal in the 99th minute.
Commerce got off to a fast start with a well-placed corner kick from Bailee Reece to Diaz, who headed the ball in during the second minute.
Brooks equalized for Social Circle in the 17th minute, weaving through the Tiger defense and blasting a high shot into the frame.
The Tigers scored again off a set piece in the 31st minute when Reece connected on a corner kick with Tolbert, who scored at the net. Tolbert struck again in the 31st minute, breaking free for a one-on-one opportunity with the goalkeeper and putting the ball in the back of the net, increasing Commerce’s lead to 3-1. Tolbert finished her sophomore season with a staggering 104 goals.
But Brooks gave Social Circle momentum entering halftime with another goal, scoring in the 38th minute when she hit a shot high into the net.
Alana Ferguson then tied the game in the second half, lofting the ball past keeper Kendall Peters, who’d come out of the goal in an attempt for the ball, and scoring on an empty net in the 52nd minute.
Diaz gave Commerce a late lead, scoring in the 69th minute when she battled through a pair of defenders and punched the ball in from close range.
But Social Circle got another goal from Brooks, scoring off an assist from Ferguson, to tie the game 4-4 in the 74th minute. That eventually led to overtime, during which the Redskins put the game away.
“They’re a great team, well-coached,” coach Tolbert said. “But we got tired. They had a lot more subs than we had, and it showed. We just ran out of gas in the end. And playing with 10 men for the last 20 minutes, that hurt. That’s tough.”
Diaz held a similar view.
“I think we were just gassed-out,” Diaz said. “I think everybody was just exhausted. We gave it our all, and we had silly mistakes that we tried to clean up. But, at the end of the day, I think Social (Circle), they wanted it more.”
Next year’s squad won’t lack for motivation after a runner-up finish.
“We want it bad,” Diaz said of a state championship. “Two years in a row we came up short, going very confident into the state playoffs.”
“Next year, I think we’re all going to want it 10 times more,” added Diaz, who played her junior season in a limited capacity after recovering from ACL and meniscus surgery. “We’ve been fighting for this for years and we come up short every time. So, I think we’ll be OK."
SENIORS MOVING ON
Tuesday’s state finals loss marked the final game for seniors Kendall Peters, Anna Taylor, Kylee Taylor and Karis Allen.
The group exits having gone 49-4 over their last three years.
“That’s a heck of a run for those senior girls,” coach Tolbert said. “I’m so proud of how well they’ve played throughout (their careers). They’ve done a fabulous job. The cornerstone of our team is always our senior leadership, and we have great senior leaders.”
