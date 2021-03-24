In a display of just how dominant this year’s Commerce girls’ soccer team is, not even the state’s No. 2-ranked team could avoid being mercy-ruled by the unbeaten and unchallenged Tigers.
Class A Public No. 1-ranked Commerce moved to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in Region 8-A Public play with a 11-1 road thrashing of second-ranked Social Circle Tuesday (March 23).
“I think we really showed yesterday that we are capable of competing with anybody,” Tiger coach Deanna Shaw said. “We knew coming into this game that Social (Circle) was a very physical team, and we wanted to prove that we aren't scared of a little physicality.”
The contest ended in the 74th minute when a goal from Chloe Diaz put the Tigers up by 10 goals, bringing the mercy rule into effect.
Shaw said her team essentially had this game marked on the schedule.
“This was a match up we were zeroed in on from the very beginning of the season,” she said. “We knew they would play us tough and were looking forward to seeing how we matched up with them.”
Ivy Tolbert led the rout with a five-goal, three-assist performance.
“Ivy is such a fun player to watch,” Shaw said. “She literally is everywhere on the field, working her tail off. She had great finishes at the goal yesterday and even better passes. Her assists featured some fabulous passes that opened up her teammates and gave them the space that they needed to finish on goal.”
Plenty of other Tigers got involved as five different Commerce players scored.
Diaz added three goals and an assist; Kate Hill finished with a goal and two assists; Hannah English had one goal and one assist; and Maggie Mullis also scored a goal.
Gabbie Deaton, Rachel English and Carson Hawkins each recorded one assist.
Shaw pointed to the contributions of several players in the win.
“Starting with our strikers, Hannah English and Sylla Stephens both made great runs all night long,” Shaw said. “They found the open grass and got themselves in positions to help their teammates. Our core midfielders battled tough all night. They were physical, they possessed the ball well and made fantastic passes.”
Shaw also said the defense played solid.
“Gabbie Deaton and Kylee Taylor had great games on the outside back,” she said. “They were physical and stepped up winning balls early and out of the air. Carson Hawkins was a huge asset yesterday as we had her move around to play multiple positions. She is such a great utility player for us and will play hard wherever we put her.”
With Tuesday’s lopsided win, nine of the Tigers’ 11 victories have come by 10 goals or more.
“The team is having a whole lot of fun this season,” Shaw said. “We came in with big goals, to win a state championship, and every game gets us one step closer to accomplishing that goal. We have a competitive group of girls who go out each game with the intention of proving anyone who doubts us wrong.”
Commerce hosts Washington-Wilkes Wednesday (March 24, 5 p.m.) and Greene County Friday (March 26, 5 p.m.) as region play continues.
