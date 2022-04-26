A Commerce girls’ soccer team that missed out on a chance to play for a state championship last year continues to serve notice to the rest of Class A Public as it hammers its way through the playoff bracket.
The No. 2-ranked Tigers (21-1) resumed its history-making tour, blitzing Claxton 10-0 on the road Monday (Aug. 25) in the quarterfinals to advance to the program’s first-even Final Four.
Commerce will play region foe Towns County, which the Tigers have already routed twice (8-0 and 6-0), Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at home in the Class A-Public semifinals.
The winner will advance to the state finals Tuesday, May 3, at Mercer University. Three of the four teams in the semifinals are out of Commerce’s region.
“Things look good,” said Commerce coach Scott Tolbert, whose team has outscored its state-tournament competition 32-1. “We’ve just got to finish the drill this week and move on, hopefully, to Mercer.”
National scoring leader Ivy Tolbert recorded six more goals Monday, reaching the 100-goal mark for the season. The sophomore now has 165 goals in her prolific career. She scored her 100th goal off of an assist from Chloe Diaz, who finished with three assists and one goal. Tolbert finished with two assists.
Hill added three goals and had one assist in the rout. Arely Ledesma finished with two assists.
Sarah English also had an assist.
“We played really, really well,” coach Tolbert said. “This was the first game that we got some substantial minutes out of Chloe (Diaz) … The difference she that makes is her finishes and passing in the 18. She’s just so good in that area.
“What we’re able to do with her in there is Kate (Hill) basically controls the midfield and gets it up and Chloe and Ivy just sort of do their thing in the box, and it’s just really fun to watch.”
Commerce, which faced a four-hour bus ride to Claxton, ended the game with two goals in the first five minutes of the second half to force the 10-goal mercy rule.
“It was a good team win,” coach Tolbert said. “Everybody played extremely well in all aspects.”
