With spring break going on, the Commerce girls’ soccer team has just one opponent to worry about this week; first-round opponent Trion.
The Lady Tigers defended their No. 2 seed in Region 8-A Public well last week, defeating Towns County 6-0 on Tuesday (Mar. 29) and Lincoln County 10-0 on Friday (Apr. 1). They will host Trion from Region 6-A Public on Tuesday (Apr. 12).
Ivy Tolbert added to school scoring records with four goals against the Indians on Tuesday, and seven against the Red Devils on Friday. She now has 81 goals on the season and 146 goals in her career. Tolbert is a sophomore.
Tolbert also had two assists against Towns County, one to Bailee Reece and the other to Kate Hill. Hill finished the game with three assists and Reece had one assist. Kendall Peters had the clean sheet.
Hill scored two goals against Lincoln County followed by Chloe Diaz with one goal. Hill had a whopping seven assists against the Red Devils, she ends the regular season with 38 assists. Diaz and Ermay Vasquez had one assist each. Kendall Peters had the clean sheet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.