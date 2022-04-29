Commerce celebrated a history-making win Thursday and hopes there’s bigger celebration in store come Tuesday.
The Tigers (22-1) defeated Towns County 5-1 in the Class A-Public girls’ soccer semifinals to advance to their first-ever state title game. Commerce will face region foe Social Circle Tuesday (May 3) at 5 p.m at Mercer University for the state championship.
“We got disappointed last season,” said sophomore forward Ivy Tolbert, referencing the Tigers’ second-round loss last year. “So this season is kind of our revenge tour. It’s really exciting.”
Commerce will play for the state title despite only having fielded a varsity soccer team since 2019.
“It’s hard to explain, but it all starts with just great players, and we’ve got that here,” coach Scott Tolbert said. “And we’ve got great attitudes, we’ve got great parents and we’ve got a great administration that backs us.”
Against Towns County, Commerce faced a rare deficit — falling behind 1-0 — before reeling off five unanswered goals to win convincingly.
The visiting Indians got on the board near the middle of the first half with a high shot that went over the head of Tiger goalkeeper Kendall Peters and off her finger tips. But Commerce’s Kate Hill responded moments later with a left-footed blast from near the top of the box, leveling the game at 1-1. First-half goals from Ivy Tolbert, Kylee Taylor and Chloe Diaz effectively put the game away by halftime. Tolbert added another goal early in the second half as the Tigers advanced on to the state finals by a comfortable margin.
Taylor, a senior and multi-sport athlete, called the opportunity to play for a state title “amazing.”
“It’s so hard to explain the emotions,” Taylor said. “The four years I’ve been at Commerce, I’ve made history with all the sports — softball, now soccer. I couldn’t have a better high school to do it with or better people.”
This story will be updated.
