A Commerce team with its full complement of players is good news for the Tigers and bad news for everybody else.
With a healthy roster at its disposal Monday (April 18), the Commerce girls’ soccer team throttled visiting Montgomery County 14-0 in the second round of the Class A-Public girls’ playoffs to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.
The game ended at the half due to goal differential.
Commerce (20-1) will face Claxton on the road April 25 in the state quarterfinals.
“This is the first time that we’ve had everybody back, this game, so when they’re back and they’re healthy, it’s a potent offense,” Tiger coach Scott Tolbert said. “It’s really a potent offense, and they showed tonight.”
Ivy Tolbert, the nation’s top goal scorer, put up video-game like numbers again with an eight-goal performance, marking the third time this year she’s scored eight or more goals.
Tolbert struck for four goals in the first 10 minutes of the contest, and later found the back of the net four more times over a 12-minute period in the Tigers’ 10th win this season by a double-digit margin. She has a staggering 94 goals on the year.
Chloe Diaz, who missed most of the regular season, came off the bench to score three goals, including her 100th career goal. Diaz reached the century mark in the 36th minute when she took a pass from Kate Hill in the box and stuck the ball inside the near post.
Sarah English, Hill and Arely Ledesma added one goal each in the Tigers’ 20th victory of the season and 10th-straight win. Hill finished with four assists.
“We wanted the game to end early, and we thought we could do that with just the speed that we have up top with Ivy and when Chloe gets in there,” coach Tolbert said. “That’s a lot of speed to counter. I didn’t think their backline could handle it.”
While Commerce will have to travel for its quarterfinals match up, the Tigers have now advanced one rounder further than last year’s top-ranked squad that bowed out in the Sweet 16.
“We’re happy to be traveling,” Tolbert said.
And Commerce enters its third-round matchup having won won its past seven games by six goals or more.
“They’re coming together at the right time,” Tolbert said. “We’re excited to get this far … It’s an exciting time for girls’ soccer here.”
